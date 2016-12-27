News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Galaxy Vega homes ready to move in Noida Extension
Benefits designed for the residents
Here are some of the benefits that you can enjoy by booking a 2/3 BHK home in Galaxy Vega:
Ø Location: This project by Panchtatava Promoters Pvt Ltd is located in the prime location in Greater Noida which enables high end connectivity with Delhi and Delhi NCR. Hence, you can easily commute to the urban hubs of Delhi.
Ø Features:This project is designed to make it unrivalled in its delivery. Stylish latches, glass-doors, Window designs, roofing style and floor designs are mesmerizing. You can experience the luxury touch in each apartment of this residential project.
Ø Facilities:in addition to the explicit deign, lots of facilities are provided by the realtors to enable comfortable and joyful living. There is a play area for the kids, recreational areas like gym, community hall, conference room, cafeteria, swimming pool, and many more. In addition to these, this real estate residential project provide 24x7 electricity and power supply. Video surveillance facility is provided for security.
Ø Affordable rates: All the residential spaces on this site are available at a reasonable price. So, you can fulfill you dream of owning a house in the outstanding natural surroundings.
For more details:
http://www.galaxygroup.org.in/
Contact
Kumud Gupta
09555807777
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse