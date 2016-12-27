 
Galaxy Vega homes ready to move in Noida Extension

 
 
NOIDA, India - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Panchtatva Promoters Pvt.Ltd is the renowned realtor because of its unique architectural approach and several years of experience.  This company owns several real estate residential, commercial and industrial projects in Noida extension. In latest, this real estate giant has come up with the residential project named as Galaxy Vega which has its site in Noida extensions. In this project, the leading real estate developer aimed at providing the comfort and luxury living experience to the people.  Galaxy Vega is the most enticing and the uniquely designed residential project in which you can see the effective utilization of every space in the project site.

Benefits designed for the residents

Here are some of the benefits that you can enjoy by booking a 2/3 BHK home in Galaxy Vega:

Ø  Location: This project by Panchtatava Promoters Pvt Ltd is located in the prime location in Greater Noida which enables high end connectivity with Delhi and Delhi NCR. Hence, you can easily commute to the urban hubs of Delhi.

Ø  Features:This project is designed to make it unrivalled in its delivery. Stylish latches, glass-doors, Window designs, roofing style and floor designs are mesmerizing. You can experience the luxury touch in each apartment of this residential project.

Ø  Facilities:in addition to the explicit deign, lots of facilities are provided by the realtors to enable comfortable and joyful living. There is a play area for the kids, recreational areas like gym, community hall, conference room, cafeteria, swimming pool, and many more. In addition to these, this real estate residential project provide 24x7 electricity and power supply. Video surveillance facility is provided for security.

Ø  Affordable rates: All the residential spaces on this site are available at a reasonable price. So, you can fulfill you dream of owning  a house  in the outstanding natural surroundings.

For more details:

http://www.galaxygroup.org.in/galaxy-vega/

Kumud Gupta
09555807777
***@gmail.com
Source:Neobrix
Email:***@gmail.com
