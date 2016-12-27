News By Tag
Wooden Street Offers Online Interior Design Services at Cost-Effective Rates
We offer our clients the best Interior design service at the most competitive rates, says Lokendra Singh Ranawat, co-founder of Wooden Street. Our customer service representatives are available round the clock and would be glad to clarify any doubts
Clients are given the liberty of choosing one of the top residential interior designer experts of the country and collaborate with them to design their homes online. The design ideas can be shared and suggestions can be exchanged without any need to schedule face-to-face meetings with these interior designers. Alternatively, clients can also book a free consultation session and welcome interior design experts from Mumbai or Interior Design experts from Bangalore for a complimentary site visit, during which they can share their ideas and specify their requirements. The experts will then start navigating the process further.
Clients can select an affordable design package depending upon their requirements. There is the design only package where Interior Design online experts give the clients a 3D design based on their requirements, space and budget. Then, there is the Execution only package where the design given by the client is executed by the team of Wooden Street within the stipulated period of time. The Design and Execution package is a time-saving and money-saving one in which the experts at Wooden Street take care of each and every aspect of interior design.
We, at Wooden Street, make it very easy and affordable for our clients to get the interiors of their home decorated by Indian Interior Design Experts, in a professional way," says Lokendra Singh Ranawat, co-founder of Wooden Street. "We believe in pricing our projects with complete transparency so that our clients are aware of the exact cost of their projects and can take informed decisions based on their budgets."
At each stage of the project, clients of Wooden Street are given the opportunity to collaborate with the designers, share their ideas, offer suggestions and work together so that the outcome is exactly as per their requirements. The user-friendly platform of this online furniture store makes it very easy for clients to connect with expert designers and get their feedback within just a few moments.
Clients can check out the portfolios of various Indian interior designer experts on the website of Wooden Street and then decide on the right designer, whom they think, can refurbish their area in the perfect manner. Alternatively, they can also let Wooden Street assign an interior designer and/or a contractor depending upon the type of their project, their specific requirements and their budgets.
"We hire highly qualified interior designers who have had at least 5 years of experience in completing different types of interior designing projects in styles like traditional, vintage, mid-century or modern," says Virendra Ranawat, co-founder of Wooden Street. "We particularly look for industry experts whose works have been published in popular interior design magazines and periodicals of Interior Design India."
The interior designers at Wooden Street are well-aware of the latest trends in interior decoration and adopt these modern concepts to come up with modernized designs that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also budget-friendly. They have lot of experience in working with different styles and budgets. They do their best to make sure their clients are satisfied completely with their Interior Design Service.
More often than not, the size of the area becomes a major hurdle when it comes to interior designing. The standard-sized furniture may not necessarily fit into such spaces, thereby limiting the number of choices. In such cases, it would be ideal to go for the customization option that Wooden Street provides its clients. There are in-house experts who will analyse these space restraints and come up with the right kind of Interior Design furniture and accessories that will enhance the look of the area, beyond expectations.
visit: https://www.woodenstreet.com/
e-mail: care@woodenstreet.com
