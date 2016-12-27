The Beacon Broadcasting Network (BBN) Launches First Full Service Beacon Marketing Agency - Offers Free Beacons to Every Business in America Beacon Marketing is poised to be the Breakout Marketing Technology of 2017.



How do businesses get on board with little risk? With Free Beacons from the Beacon Broadcasting Network (BBN), the first full service beacon marketing agency! Take advantage of new marketing technology that allows businesses to connect directly to the smartphones of their customers! MAYNARD, Mass. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Marketing is poised to be the Breakout Marketing Technology of 2017.



According to BI Intelligence, beacon influenced sales should reach $4.1 Billion this year. While some ultra-big retailers have the resources to adopt beacon technology, how do smaller organizations get on board?



The Beacon Broadcasting Network (BBN) has launched as the first full service beacon marketing agency,



BBN was founded to help companies adopt place-based beacon marketing; the next logical extension of digital marketing. Marketing beacons create a new communications channel that uses Bluetooth to connect customers and prospects to timely, relevant content right on their smart phones and tablets.



Each free beacon meets Google Eddystone and Apple iBeacon standards and is 100% warrantied for life. Customers simply plug the beacon in and start broadcasting to the customers who come to their location! BBN takes care of everything else!



All members of the BBN Network have access to the BBN Live! App, available on the Google Play and iPhone Store.



Beacon Broadcasting Network, LLC is a new business entity launched by Internet entrepreneur John Griffith, the founder of I.P. Communications Group, Inc., the parent company of



Mr. Griffith was also one of the co-founders of Centric Infographics, Inc, is a member of the Google Partner program, holds multiple Google certifications and has been developing marketing strategies for business since 1988.



Media Contact

Beacon Broadcasting Network

844-447-5874

