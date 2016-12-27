News By Tag
Ecosmob Announced SIP Based Call Center Software Development Services
Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer custom call center software development services for all sized customer support centers and call centers. The company will develop SIP based call center solution based on customer requirements.
"For any call center or customer support center, it has been necessity that they indulge powerful infrastructure. The call center software is one of the solutions any call center must have. Because of the amazing features offered by the SIP based call center software, more and more call centers and customer support centers have started adopting it. We have years of experience in developing custom call center solution using SIP mechanism.", shared spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies.
The SIP based call center solution offers many benefits. Some of the key benefits of the SIP based call center solution are listed below:
- Reduced call cost
- Reduced operational cost
- Increased productivity
- Remote work facility
- And much more
"Call centers and customer centers work with the same model, still each call center or customer support center has its own unique need. We understand this and thus, we offer custom call center solution development service to our customers. We make sure to include all must have features and include the additional features which are required to match the unique need of our customers.", shared spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies.
The company will be offering the SIP based call center solution for inbound, outbound and blended call centers or customer centers. As it is a SIP based call center solution, it will have different features related to that such as:
- Call routing
- DNIS routing
- ANI routing
- Call routing based on agent skill
- DID support and management
- SIP trunk management
- Gateway management
- And more
The call center solution will have a web based user interface to support the remote agent concept which is gaining popularity these days. Moreover, the offered call center solution will have a different user panel. As per the details shared by the spokesperson of the company, this is to ensure that the executives of different levels don't get overwhelmed with a bunch of features which they might not ever need. Also, this will make working easier as they have each feature handy with them. The call center will also provide a bunch of reports which is required for each call center or customer support center to enhance their working model.
To know more about the offered SIP based call center solution, visit https://www.ecosmob.com/
