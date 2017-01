Brandon Sims Announced as SkinX New Brand Ambassador

Media Contact

DRowe Enterprise

Dr. Sheria D. Rowe

sheria@droweenterprise.com DRowe EnterpriseDr. Sheria D. Rowe

End

-- SkinX is proud to announce the partnership of CEO, Certified Life Coach, and Motivational Speaker, Brandon Sims as brand ambassador. Brandon will be featured in upcoming campaigns, speaking engagements, and events which will begin January 2017.As an advocate for the community and self-help, Brandon has had the opportunity to embrace cultural diversity and inclusion of mankind. In addition to his role as a certified life coach, Brandon is the CEO of a Nationally Accredited Behavioral Health Care Agency. Over the past 6 years, the agency has successfully extended its services in several different regions."I am extremely excited about the ambassadorship with SkinX, as skin and hair care are essentials that I value. I truly believe that their products will greatly benefit the community", says Brandon Sims.SkinX is a premium men's grooming line with a wide range of products. Per SkinX, men across the globe agree that good grooming reflects confidence, attractiveness, professionalism, and overall health. Grooming helps define the way men see themselves and the way others perceive them. SkinX products promote healthy skincare in men and specializes in effective solutions to help solve skin problems associated with ingrown hair, dryness, blocked pores, and oily skin.SkinX product line includes astringent and cleanser, premium shaving gel, post-shave lotion, and skin and hair shea butter. To learn more about SkinX products, visit www.skinxproducts.com