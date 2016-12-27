 
News By Tag
* Men S Grooming
* Luxury Products
* Beauty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
December 2016
3130292827

Brandon Sims Announced as SkinX New Brand Ambassador

 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- SkinX is proud to announce the partnership of CEO, Certified Life Coach, and Motivational Speaker, Brandon Sims as brand ambassador. Brandon will be featured in upcoming campaigns, speaking engagements, and events which will begin January 2017.

As an advocate for the community and self-help, Brandon has had the opportunity to embrace cultural diversity and inclusion of mankind. In addition to his role as a certified life coach, Brandon is the CEO of a Nationally Accredited Behavioral Health Care Agency. Over the past 6 years, the agency has successfully extended its services in several different regions.

"I am extremely excited about the ambassadorship with SkinX, as skin and hair care are essentials that I value. I truly believe that their products will greatly benefit the community", says Brandon Sims.

About SkinX

SkinX is a premium men's grooming line with a wide range of products. Per SkinX, men across the globe agree that good grooming reflects confidence, attractiveness, professionalism, and overall health. Grooming helps define the way men see themselves and the way others perceive them. SkinX products promote healthy skincare in men and specializes in effective solutions to help solve skin problems associated with ingrown hair, dryness, blocked pores, and oily skin.

SkinX product line includes astringent and cleanser, premium shaving gel, post-shave lotion, and skin and hair shea butter. To learn more about SkinX products, visit www.skinxproducts.com.

Media Contact
DRowe Enterprise
Dr. Sheria D. Rowe
sheria@droweenterprise.com
End
Source:
Email:***@droweenterprise.com Email Verified
Tags:Men S Grooming, Luxury Products, Beauty
Industry:Beauty
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DRowe Enterprise PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share