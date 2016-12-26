 
Industry News





"Unbreakable" New Year's Resolution: Help Your Blood Pressure, Help Indigenous Peoples

 
 
Spread the Word
FORESTHILL, Calif. - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- First Nation peoples, like Native Americans, are respected by natural medicine practitioners for their insights into effective non-drug approaches for disease. Dr. David DeRose, host of the syndicated health radio broadcast, "American Indian Living," has teamed up with another physician, Dr. Greg Steinke, and a nurse practitioner, Trudie Li, to author "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control." This new book describes many of the best natural therapies--like those valued by indigenous practitioners--for high blood pressure. For example, the book provides specifics regarding the most effective dietary practices to lower blood pressure, gives practical insights into exercise and stress management, and discusses a variety of natural agents (herbs and supplements) that can improve blood pressure control.

The book also devotes an entire chapter to the value of social support. The authors explain how medical research reveals that helping others can help your own blood pressure.

With this in mind, you can help Native Americans and their health if you purchase "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" during the week of January 8 – 14. Half of ALL Amazon sales of the book that week will go to the Native Voice One (NV1) Radio Network. NV1 helps indigenous peoples through health information programming, promoting cultural identity, and enhancing social connectedness among First Nation Peoples.

No special links are necessary to help NV1 from January 8-14. Anyone who buys the book that week on Amazon, regardless of whether or not he or she knows about this partnership, will benefit Native Americans. However, for your convenience, you can use the following link: https://www.amazon.com/Thirty-Natural-Blood-Pressure-Cont....

So, why not make a New Year's resolution you can't break? Resolve to purchase the book—and do it next week. Merely buying a copy of "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" will make an immediate difference by helping First Nation peoples the entire week of January 8, 2017. Just knowing you are helping others may help lower your blood pressure. (But, of course, to get the full health benefits of the book, you'll have to read it.)

End
Source:CompassHealth Consulting Press
