January 2017





Georg Jensen Antique Sterling Silver Set - 93 Total Pieces

Sterling Silver Dinner Set - 35% off for the holidays. This is an incredible deal at any price. Rare, collectors antique silver.
 
 
georg jensen sterling silver dinner set
georg jensen sterling silver dinner set
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Georg Jensen Scroll Sterling Silver Dinner Set for 12 with 93 Pieces (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1350033/enlargement1350033nelson.html)

Sale Price: $11,375.00
2016 Holiday Sale
Listed Price $17,500.00

Sterling silver dinner service for 12 in Scroll pattern. Made by Georg Jensen in Copenhagen. This service comprises 93 pieces (all dimensions in inches): Forks: 12 dinner forks (7), 12 dessert forks (6 3/8), 12 salad forks (6 1/4), Spoons: 12 oval soup spoons (6 5/8) and 12 teaspoons (5 7/8); Knives: 12 dinner knives (8 7/8) and 12 flat-handled butter knives (5 3/4); Serving pieces: 1 tomato server (7 1/2), 1 meat fork (9 1/4), 1 spoon (9 1/4), 1 pie server ( 10 1/4), 1 pickle fork (6 1/4), 1 cheese slice (8), 1 sugar spoon (4 1/2), and pair of salad spoon and fork (9 3/8).

Soup spoons have oval bowl. Butter knives have flat handle. Dinner knives have stainless steel blade as do tomato server and cheese slicer.

The pattern was designed by Johan Rohde and first produced in 1927.

Postwar hallmarks. Very good condition with rich patina, visible hand hammering, and the look of age.

Total weight: 134.7 troy ounces + 14 handles

No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.

We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.

See more at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com

"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years.

"All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."

Steve Nelson

Steve Nelson
646-863-5416
***@aol.com
