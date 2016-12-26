News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hollywood's '5 Weddings' Sheds Light on Transgender Dancers at Marriages in India
Los Angeles, 06 January 2017:Set for a 2017 release, '5 Weddings' depicts the brutal realities of a Hijra's life, the transgender dancers who have been an integral part of Indian weddings for centuries. The film, shot in the USA and India, commences post-production in January 2017.
Film boasts a universally recognized cast with international star Nargis Fakhri (Rockstar) and India's 61st National Film Award winner Rajkummar Rao (Shahid) essaying the leads, joined by Oscar nominee Candy Clark (American Graffiti) and Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek (10) as co-stars.
Other Hollywood star cast includes Broadway star Anneliese van der Pol (Beauty and The Beast), Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital), Mariana Paola Vicente (Miss Universe), Dawn Richard (R&B star), and Rupak Ginn (Royal Pains).
Also starring from India are Suvinder Vicky (Lead 'Chauthi Koot, Un Certain Regard Cannes 2015), Shiwani Saini (Sarabjit with Aishwarya Rai), Saru Maini (Dangerous Husn with Daniel Weber), Diljott (Peg Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh), Darshan Aulakh and newbies Ravi Aneja and Sana Mehra .
Film marks second Hollywood projects for both Fakhri and Rao. Fakhri was earlier seen in the Melissa McCarthy starrer 'Spy' and Rao will soon be seen in the Freida Pinto starrer 'Love Sonia'.
Helmed by Namrata Singh Gujral ('1 a Minute', 'Americanizing Shelley') and in the vein of 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' and 'Steel Magnolias', '5 Weddings' is a slice-of-life comedy with some bittersweet dramatic elements.
Story follows an American journalist who travels to India for what she thinks will be an easy magazine feature on Bollywood weddings, only to have the assignment interrupted by a cynical cop, who is convinced there is journalistic espionage behind the innocent magazine article. As the coverage of the Bollywood weddings unfolds, so does a colorful mosaic of lost loves, transgender tangles and culture clashes along the heartfelt journey of life, symbolized by the universal ups and downs of a wedding celebration.
Production Company is Hollywood based Uniglobe Entertainment, a boutique studio that specializes in crossover entertainment between the West and the East, with heavy focus on social awareness projects. Profile includes '1 a Minute' (largest theatrical release for a cancer doc; 600 USA theaters) to the UK Royal Family Rainforest Project (Prince Charles Trust) and more.
Interview or quote requests: asst@uniglobeentertainment.com (mailto:dhruti@
W: www.UniGlobeEntertainment.com | T:@Uniglobe_
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse