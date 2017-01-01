 
Hip Hop Recording Artist Suspens Jr® Launches Release on New Year's Day

"Thirteen" is the new track premiere. The new music release is now available on pre-order exclusively through iTunes.
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip Hop recording artist Suspens Jr® is celebrating the New Year with the launch of a special iTunes pre-release track on New Year's Day. "Thirteen" is the new track premiere. The new music release is now available on pre-order exclusively through iTunes. The official album release of "Thirteen" is set for January 13.

The New Year's Day release of "Thirteen" follows his successful 2016 campaign of his hit single, "Kids Drink Pina Colada," a track from his EP "Slidin" that premiered on global digital outlets including iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.

Suspens Jr® is a Florida based rapper, recording Artist, and songwriter with a triple threat in the studio and on the live stage.  He grew up watching his father firsthand in studio and during live shows.

Rolling out excellent scholastic dedication in school, Suspens Jr® is poised and ready to jump into the Hip Hop game as a mature young professional. On weekends, Suspens Jr® along with his team of producers and writers work on songs and routines at his recording studio designed by his father Suspens®. As an artist, his passion, charisma, and all-natural swagger bring a fresh new trend and sound to the youth market that is his own.

"As a father, I am so proud of my son Suspens Jr® releasing his debut full-length album at age 13. When I was a teenager at the age of 13, I pursued a rap career behind my single mother's back and managed to open up for pioneers like Big Daddy Kane and Roxanne Shante. When I finally caught the attention of Public Enemy that same year, they wanted to take me to New York to record me. I knew I couldn't lie and say I was spending the night at my friend's house this time. When I told my mom, she freaked out and forbid me to be a rapper and I had no dad to back me up. So, seeing that Suspens Jr® had well over enough material for a 13-song album and his name was already buzzing, it was of the utmost importance that my only son drop an album called "Thirteen" while he is 13 so he can pick up where I started but never got to finish." ~Suspens®

"Thirteen" is now available for pre-orders exclusively on iTunes worldwide to kick off the New Year.

Pre-order iTunes Link:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/thirteen/id1188762698

For more information, please visit:

www.soundcloud.com/SUSPENSJR

www. twitter.com/SuspensJr

www.instagram.com/SuspensJr/

AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
