PSA ~ Monday, January 2nd is National Motivation & Inspiration Day
Founder, Kevin L. McCrudden, created National Motivation & Inspiration Day as the unofficial day of the motivational, inspirational, leadership, personal and professional development industry. Previously referred to as the "self help" industry.
McCrudden states, "I was honored to work with Congressman Felix Grucci after the tragic events of 9-11-01 to have Congress pass H. Res. 308 acknowledging January 2nd as National Motivation & Inspiration Day and New York State Senator Ken LaValle to have it passed by New York State and subsequently have New York State acknowledge January as Motivation & Inspiration Month!"
It is said that 85% of people do not make it to the end of January following through on their New Year's Resolutions and that the top 3% of performing Americans write down and track their goals on an annual basis.
For more information, feel free to visit:
www.MotivationandInspirationDay.org
