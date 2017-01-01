 
January 2017
Startbubble - Official Launch of a New Entrepreneur Online Network

Startbubble is a new online community platform to help you meet startups, entrepreneurs, SMEs and investors, for FREE!
 
 
ISLINGTON, U.K. - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Startbubble - A New Social Platform For Entrepreneurs, Startups, SMEs and Investors.

Entrepreneurship is at an all time high, with young people and stay at home innovators finding niche ways of making money to compliment or replace their existing incomes. But how can these new businesspeople connect, learn and meet other people like them? Sure, there are business meet ups, small networking groups in the local hall, but nothing that resembles an online based, active social community tailored specifically for this new startup generation. A new UK based startup aptly named Startbubble aims to change this.

Startbubble, based in London, is a brand new website that allows entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and investors to meet, network and share advice with likeminded people using their free online platform, released in late 2016.

Social Features, Built For Business.

The young startup claims that users can create a completely free account which allows them to join or start discussions in their community Activity Feed (a feed of the latest articles, posts, comments, discussions and much more), find other members and add them to their 'Network' where they can track their activity and even start a private chat, read and submit free business articles, meet other entrepreneurs and much more. Reece, one of the Founders at Startbubble, claims this feature is perfect for discussing business deals privately with people you have met on the site, which you wouldn't want to discuss publicly. Even more excitingly, the company is introducing a new feature called Groups, which allows members to create mini private communities based around business topics, such as 'Seeking a Business Partner' or 'Looking For Startup Advice'. Any registered member can create these groups, join and track their activity all from within their dedicated customisable user profile.

The Founders

Speaking with Reece and Scott, the partners behind the platform, the two University students believe that 'Startbubble is a platform that takes the dated local business meet up model and puts it online, expanding these local groups into an international community of likeminded innovators and creatives. We see the platform helping thousands of young startups and entrepreneurs find people who can help them develop their business model, find investment and start their own thing.'

Currently, Startbubble is available in the United Kingdom and United States, with other English speaking countries to follow.

Check it out now at https://startbubble.net its completely free.
End
