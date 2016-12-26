Coffee News Franchise Review - Should You Buy One?

Are You Looking for an Inexpensive Franchise that You Can Afford?

According to the International Franchise Association's (IFA) website: "Franchising is simply a method for expanding a business and distributing goods and services through a licensing relationship. In franchising, franchisors (a person or company that grants the license to a third party for the conducting of a business under their marks) not only specify the products and services that will be offered by the franchisees (a person or company who is granted the license to do business under the trademark and trade name by the franchisor), but also provide them with an operating system, brand and support."Coffee News is a weekly advertising publication that features good news and other fun, positive items. Created by Jean Daum, it began in 1988 Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is available across the United States and worldwide.When you are sitting down for a cup of coffee it's good to have something to read. Sometimes taking a break from your digital screen is a nice change of pace.Coffee News offers coffee shops (and other stores) that resource for patrons. And reading good news is such a refreshing change of pace!The ability to call coffee shops, and other stores, and have them 'house' the Coffee News is your challenge. There are a few questions you need to ask:1) Are you good at sales?2) Do you like 'cold' calling store owners?3) Can you afford to hire someone to do it for you?4) Can you handle weekly deadlines and delivery schedules?After you address these issues you will need to decide if you can handle the franchise costs (up to $11k) and the weekly royalty fees (up to $80/wk).Getting permission to put Coffee News stands inside of business establishments and national chains (like Starbucks and McDonald's) can be an uphill battle. With everyone's face buried in their smartphones or tablets many business owners don't see the point of a physical publication.