News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Women's Wellness Coach Emmie Perez Launches Set Me Free, an Online Women's Weight Loss Program
Emmie Perez, owner of Blissfully Healthy Women's Wellness Center and certified women's wellness coach, launches Set Me Free, a subscription, group-based accountability and coaching program for women's weight loss.
Through Set Me Free, women can kick off the new year and get the support and resources they need to lose weight in a supportive environment. Participants will receive:
· Accountability and goal setting guidance
· Two live coaching calls per month (calls will be recorded to accommodate schedules)
· Tools to conquer weight loss plateaus
· Recipes that promote healthy eating
· Help with emotional eating struggles
· Diet-free mentality while still achieving weight loss
· Motivation
· …and much more!
This program offers a paradigm shift, a much-needed change in the weight loss field. It's a wellness first approach which allows for conquering emotional eating, so that permanent weight loss results happen. This personalized, online weight loss program is available for a monthly subscription of $197. Space is limited, so women are encouraged to register online as soon as possible at http://blissfullyhealthy.com/
In addition to Set Me Free, Blissfully Healthy offers private coaching programs and maintenance support, as well as support tools including a one-week menu plan, a 30-day food journal and a limited supply of pharmaceutical-
For more information about Emmie Perez or Blissfully Healthy, or to register for Set Me Free now, visit BlissfullyHealthy.com or call 253-468-0881.
About Emmie Perez and Blissfully Healthy:
After years of frustration and suffering with weight loss and emotional eating, Perez dedicated herself to overcoming emotional eating, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, food sensitivities, migraines and severe gastritis. Along her own journey, Perez lost 50 pounds and discovered priceless lessons along the way that she now shares with other women.
Perez is a Certified Women's Wellness Coach, the owner of Blissfully Healthy Women's Wellness Center, the creator of the JumpStart Your Mindset Journal and a motivational speaker. Perez founded Blissfully Healthy in 2013 to offer women a comprehensive solution to manage emotional eating, yo-yo dieting, body shame and weight problems. Her clients range in age, size and background, but all have the same goal – obtaining freedom from food and weight issues, so they can love the life they live.
Contact
Emmie Perez, Blissfully Healthy
253-468-0881
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse