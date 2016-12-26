 
Women's Wellness Coach Emmie Perez Launches Set Me Free, an Online Women's Weight Loss Program

Emmie Perez, owner of Blissfully Healthy Women's Wellness Center and certified women's wellness coach, launches Set Me Free, a subscription, group-based accountability and coaching program for women's weight loss.
 
 
Emmie Perez, Blissfully Healthy
Emmie Perez, Blissfully Healthy
 
TACOMA, Wash. - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Emmie Perez, a Certified Women's Wellness Coach and the owner of Blissfully Healthy Women's Wellness Center, is launching Set Me Free today, an online, group-based accountability and coaching program to help women reach their New Year's weight loss goals. Available via subscription, this personalized program is ideal for women who are sick of dieting, have trouble sticking to a diet plan, are frustrated at regaining lost weight, and tired of counting calories and points.

Through Set Me Free, women can kick off the new year and get the support and resources they need to lose weight in a supportive environment. Participants will receive:

·       Accountability and goal setting guidance

·       Two live coaching calls per month (calls will be recorded to accommodate schedules)

·       Tools to conquer weight loss plateaus

·       Recipes that promote healthy eating

·       Help with emotional eating struggles

·       Diet-free mentality while still achieving weight loss

·       Motivation

·       …and much more!

This program offers a paradigm shift, a much-needed change in the weight loss field. It's a wellness first approach which allows for conquering emotional eating, so that permanent weight loss results happen.  This personalized, online weight loss program is available for a monthly subscription of $197. Space is limited, so women are encouraged to register online as soon as possible at http://blissfullyhealthy.com/events.php.

In addition to Set Me Free, Blissfully Healthy offers private coaching programs and maintenance support, as well as support tools including a one-week menu plan, a 30-day food journal and a limited supply of pharmaceutical-grade nutritional supplements. Perez also offers a Food Inflammation Test (FIT) that tests for 132 different food, additive, preservative sensitivities, helping clients identify the foods that may be causing health issues.

For more information about Emmie Perez or Blissfully Healthy, or to register for Set Me Free now, visit BlissfullyHealthy.com or call 253-468-0881.

About Emmie Perez and Blissfully Healthy:

After years of frustration and suffering with weight loss and emotional eating, Perez dedicated herself to overcoming emotional eating, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, food sensitivities, migraines and severe gastritis. Along her own journey, Perez lost 50 pounds and discovered priceless lessons along the way that she now shares with other women.

Perez is a Certified Women's Wellness Coach, the owner of Blissfully Healthy Women's Wellness Center, the creator of the JumpStart Your Mindset Journal and a motivational speaker. Perez founded Blissfully Healthy in 2013 to offer women a comprehensive solution to manage emotional eating, yo-yo dieting, body shame and weight problems. Her clients range in age, size and background, but all have the same goal – obtaining freedom from food and weight issues, so they can love the life they live.

