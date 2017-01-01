Jazzercise of Bellevue, WA. Announces Free Classes for Young Women in 2017

Are you between ages 16 and 21? Join our GirlForce for free Jazzercise classes all year in 2017! "A force to be reckoned with" is an understatement. Find out what it means to be part of our GirlForce.

-- Jazzercise of Bellevue, WA Announces Free Classes for Young Women in 2017Bellevue, WA - Leading global dance fitness company Jazzercise, Inc. is proud to announce a new initiative for 2017 that supports the growth and development of young women by offering free classes to girls aged 16-21. Dubbed GirlForce, the program aims to empower young women by giving them a place to get fit, learn healthy habits, and find a place they belong in their communities."Last June at the State of Women Summit hosted by the White House, so many amazing speakers talked about the importance of helping girls as they grow up and a light bulb went off for me," says CEO and Founder Judi Sheppard Missett. Set to launch in January 2017, participating Jazzercise locations will encourage teens and college-aged women to join the movement and learn to "dance their own path." Sheppard Missett says the program "might evolve into other things, but for now we want to keep it simple.""As a mom of two girls, I know that young women confront unique challenges,"continues Jazzercise, Inc. President Shanna Missett Nelson. "We know what physical activity does for us. We hope that offering girls a safe place for them to get fit can help…" "so they can become strong women!" finishes Sheppard Missett.FREE JAZZERCISE OF OFFERED AT THE NORTH BELLEVUE COMMUNITY CENTER. 4063 148TH AVE NE BELLEVUE, WAMonday and Wednesday 5:45-6:45pmTuesday and Thursday 4:30-5:30pmSaturday 8:00-8:55amClick here for directions and more information:While Jazzercise, Inc and its franchisees have raised over $28MM for charities over their 47 year history, this the first time the company has developed a corporate initiative. Girls who are interested in joining the GirlForce can find more information at jazzercise.com/GirlForce or follow @jazzerciseinc Instagram page