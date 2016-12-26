 
Curatronic Ltd. announces marketing of their brand-new PEMF Curatron Flash device

A brand-new Curatron Flash PEMF device for treatment of pain relief
 
 
HASHMONAIM, Israel - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Curatronic Ltd. announced they are now starting to market their brand-new Curatron Flash device which completes their line of Curatron pulsed electromagnetic field therapy devices.

Curatronic Ltd. has succeeded in developing a completely service free 4000 Gauss PEMF device. The Curatron Flash high intensity PEMF pulses are electronically controlled by high voltage solid state semiconductor technology without the need for an obsolete spark gap chamber.

The Curatron Flash unit has 10 internal computer controlled programs offering a wide choice for various treatment possibilities. These built-in programs offer superior flexibility including for use as so called ringer and oscillating PEMF applications.

In addition to the 10 ready for use programs the device can also be fully controlled through the USB connection of a PC or Laptop computer with the PEMF Flash software.

Curatronic offers different models to choose from according to individual needs. A wealth of information can be found on their website, both extensive technical explanations as well as practical applications.

Ben Philipson, CEO of Curatronic Ltd. said, "We are very excited to introduce this very high intensity 4000 Gauss PEMF device into the market. In addition to the ready for use programs, the user has the unique ability to create and save their own personally created programs, proving that our company is the leader in pulsed electromagnetic field therapy."

Further information can be found on the Curatronic website https://www.curatronic.com

Curatronic is a leading innovator in Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy. Founded in 2000, thern company has already established itself as the undisputed leader in the field of PEMF therapy devices in more than 90 countries around the world.
