Wisconsin's Empowerment Summit for Women Plans to Donate Tickets to Women Living in Shelters
Bringing in the New Year Soar Women's Empowerment Summit Announces for Every Ticket Sold one Ticket will be Donated to a Woman Living in Unwarranted Conditions.
"Women tend to suffer in silence, I don't think social welfare, charities and subsidies will ever answer the "ism(s)" and systematic issues women continue to face in Milwaukee," stated Lawrence the Summit's founder.
Soar Women's Empowerment Summit is scheduled to start on February 23 - 25, 2017 the three day event will provide guests with expert workshops, a book fair, short-film festival, panel discussions, creative writing workshop, financial literacy, health & wellness and more.
Soar's planning committee has managed to bring over 12 out-of-state presenters: Mayor Franklin Deese of Marshville, NC, Pastor Deon Hayes of Chicago, Film Producer Cedric Nettles, Shoe Fetish Movement Authors Beatrice Moore, Sharon Bennett, former NFL Player Victor B. Cohen, Retail Tech Expert Wanda Mays, Professor Fredrick Williams along with presenter(s):
On February 25, 2017 the "Women of Excellence,"
To ensure the success of Soar Women's Empowerment Summit the support of Milwaukee's small businesses, corporate sponsors, vendors and media partners is essential.
"To restore, revive, and rebuild our communities in 2017, it's important that we ourselves as constituents, small business owners, and a city with a purpose; be an agent of change. Milwaukee is known for the worst of every kind from discrimination to mass incarceration--
To learn more about Roth & Lawrence's humanitarian project "Soar Women's Empowerment Summit being presented by Northwestern Mutual, visit website 3-day $189 access passes are being sold online, student $45 and military $65 discounts are available. http://www.soarwomenempowermentsummit.com
Contact
Taylor Scott
Roth & Lawrence LLC,
***@rlassc.com
