Wisconsin's Empowerment Summit for Women Plans to Donate Tickets to Women Living in Shelters

Bringing in the New Year Soar Women's Empowerment Summit Announces for Every Ticket Sold one Ticket will be Donated to a Woman Living in Unwarranted Conditions.
 
 
WWW.SOARWOMEN.COM
WWW.SOARWOMEN.COM
 
MILWAUKEE - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- On December 23, 2016 the founder of Soar Women's Empowerment Summit announced, For every ticket sold the event's committee will be donating one ticket to a woman living in a shelter and/or undesirable conditions.

"Women tend to suffer in silence, I don't think social welfare, charities and subsidies will ever answer the "ism(s)" and systematic issues women continue to face in Milwaukee," stated Lawrence the Summit's founder.

Soar Women's Empowerment Summit is scheduled to start on February 23 - 25, 2017 the three day event will provide guests with expert workshops, a book fair, short-film festival, panel discussions, creative writing workshop, financial literacy, health & wellness and more.

Soar's planning committee has managed to bring over 12 out-of-state presenters: Mayor Franklin Deese of Marshville, NC, Pastor Deon Hayes of Chicago, Film Producer Cedric Nettles, Shoe Fetish Movement Authors Beatrice Moore, Sharon Bennett, former NFL Player Victor B. Cohen, Retail Tech Expert Wanda Mays, Professor Fredrick Williams along with presenter(s): ShaRron Jamison, Tamiekia Michelle Smith, Samone Yancy, Diana Morris, Brandi Shelton, Eden Adele, Tara Davis, Dr. Nat'e Guyton, Vernessa Blackwell, and Attorney Toschia Moffett, Esq.

On February 25, 2017 the "Women of Excellence," award ceremony sponsored by 1451 Renaissance Place, celebrating women who have overcome life's obstacles to achieve their goals. The red carpet event will be featuring a live musical tribute to "Phyllis Hyman," being performed by national recording artist Julia Huff. The opening act Tammy Warren, who is a national gospel artist will be a moment of revival. In addition, the  Women of Excellence award ceremony will have celebrity guests such as "Married to Medicine," reality celebrity and business guru Lisa Nicole Cloud in the company of Dr. Myla Bennett, Dr. Chappell, and Dr. Sonja, Stribling of Atlanta, Georgia.

To ensure the success of Soar Women's Empowerment Summit the support of Milwaukee's small businesses, corporate sponsors, vendors and media partners is essential.

"To restore, revive, and rebuild our communities in 2017, it's important that we ourselves as constituents, small business owners, and a city with a purpose; be an agent of change. Milwaukee is known for the worst of every kind from discrimination to mass incarceration--  but I believe Milwaukee has the ability to embrace diversity, and a positive change," stated Tam Lawrence the founder of Soar Women's Empowerment Summit

To learn more about Roth & Lawrence's humanitarian project "Soar Women's Empowerment Summit being presented by Northwestern Mutual, visit website 3-day $189 access passes are being sold online,  student $45 and military $65 discounts are available. http://www.soarwomenempowermentsummit.com

Click to Share