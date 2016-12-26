News By Tag
Sports eTech Allows Customers to Hire Swimming Pools in Dubai Online
Sports eTech is a famous company that is based in Kolkata, and provides customers with the opportunity to book swimming pools in Dubai easily.
The company helps people to find venues for competitive swimming very easily. The gorgeous city of Dubai has some amazing sports venues dedicated to swimming, with events in individual medley, freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly. Swimmers can also take part in open-water event competitions, such as in a lake or sea. There are swimming pools that are built as Outdoor, Indoor and Covered. The city also has various types of pools like Kiddies Pool, Deep Dive Pool, Practice Pools, Competition pool and Athletic Pool that is 25 – 50 yards in length.
The Cloud Platform and App Solution provided by Sports eTech helps people to connect to sports with the help of technology. Within a few minutes, customers can easily book swimming venues in Dubai. The app and website helps connect every segment of sports, such as training academies, sports facilities, sports events, sports coaching, sports clubs and sports retailers. Sports event organizers can get the opportunity to book easily.
Sports eTech is privately owned and comprises of up to 10 workers, and aims to assist people to indulge in sports activities and stay fit. The company specializes in Online Event Registration Solution, Online Sports Booking Solution, Online Camps Registration Solution, Mobile Apps for Sports, Sports Academy and Training Solution, Fitness Session Ticketing Solution and E-Commerce.
The Sports eTech website helps users find sports activities related to events, offers, locations and more. The company allows Sports service providers and Sports enthusiasts the chance to benefit from the advanced knowledge and creativity with the best IT technology. It makes use of sophisticated technology in order to provide people with easy and instant booking services for swimming facilities, centers and venues.
The website provides customers with complete information about the swimming pool venues along with facilities such as public parking, washroom and roof covered pool. Hirers can also get complete details about coaching regarding swimming, such as squad training, water confidence and stroke tuition.
About Sports eTech
A private company based in Kolkata, Sports eTech offers a unique platform to help people book sports facilities, clubs, camps and venues. The agency offers booking services on the behalf of league or tournament operators, event owners, sports goods suppliers and more.
For more information, please visit https://sportsetech.com.
Contact Information
Sports eTech
Mr. Rajat Sharma
Mobile : +971 54 4900050
Email : reachus@sportsetech.com
Sports eTech F.Z.E, SM Office –F1 104A,
Ajman Free Zone Dubai
Contact Information
Mr. Rajat Sharma
+971 54 4900050
***@sportsetech.com
