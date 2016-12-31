Country(s)
A New Church "The Purpose of Life" in Temecula California is Inspiring People in Ways That Will Amaze You
Have you heard about Pastor Rochione Sanford SR yet? If not you should.
Mr. Rochione Sanford words and wisdom will keep you on the edge of your seat!
You must visit this wonderful new church to see what the press and many people are talking about.
"Rediscovering our purpose together"
The title of this amazing church, in itself, tell the story of the powerful message and love that Pastor Rochione Sanford SR speak, which is so fulfilling and needed of the new era. Words can not express how Pastor Rochione Sanford uplift the spirit of all people from all walks of life, Bring hope to those who has given up in life, Guide those who need guidance in a family-type loving spiritual environment.
Some dare verbalize that they have not seen anyone with this kind of caring, spiritual passion before.
People are sold on Pastor Rochione Sanford ways of teaching from the moment he begins to speak. Pastor Rochione Sanford has a way of speaking to you from the heart and soul. Not very much shuffling too many pages from the Bible, but speaking directly to the people so that the message is heartfelt, clear, and in a manner that everyone can relate to.
If you live in the Temecula area or visiting the Temecula area or surrounding cities, you are always welcome to come visit this astounding place of peace and spiritual guidance and worship. Come and get uplifted and I am sure you will be inspired no matter what and inspired to come back again.
The Purpose of Life Church is created to equip the saints for the work of the ministry for the edifying of the body by discovering who they are, re-establishing the upcoming generations, training the youth to come into the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God. Comforting our elders with love and caring support, reaching out to all communities with biblical principles and life-changing ideas to help all enhance and maximize their potential. Teaching all people to rediscover why we exist and how to live a Kingdom Citizen life. By where the whole body fitly joined together and compacted by that which every joint supply according to the effectual working in the measure of every part will bring an increase of the body unto the edifying of itself in love.
Visit the official website at: http://www.thepurposeoflifechurch.com/
Sunday Worship @ 11:30 AM
The Purpose of Life Church
27576 Commerce Center Drive Suite 111
Temecula, CA. 92590
Media Contact
Purpose of Life Church
951-723-2840
***@yahoo.com
