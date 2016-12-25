News By Tag
Seed Company Gives Tons of Seed to Feed Hungry
Company meets goal of giving away enough seed to produce 1,000,000 pounds of food to feed people in need.
The company's mission is to empower people to feed themselves and adapted the TOMS shoes model to seed. For every pack of garden seed sold, they donate one to someone in need - Grow one, give one. "We are proud to be able to use business to make an impact helping others here in the US and around the world" said Dave Mauro, the company founder.
"We were able to deliver tons (literally) of seed this year to people in need and that is something that we are really excited about. Our great giving partners are doing God's work in teaching sustainable agriculture in Zimbabwe, Guatemala and right here in the USA. We are honored to be able to support their efforts"
Mauro says that they are doubling their efforts for 2017 to two million pounds. "We didn't think we could get to one million and this seems impossible right now - but we accept the challenge". More detail can be found at https://mauroseed.com/
