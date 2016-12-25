News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Atlas USA FC as Championship Division Expansion Team
San Juan Capistrano (Calif.)-based club will begin in UPSL's Western Conference in 2017
Atlas USA FC will begin play in UPSL's Western Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Atlas USA is a strong club that is making a move to enhance their overall program by adding in a Pro Development men's squad to complement their already existing top-tier youth sides. We are pleased that Atlas USA FC have chosen to begin that path with the UPSL, and know that they'll only continue to grow into one of South Orange County's top soccer clubs, producing top level talent which is what our league is all about. We now have several clubs in the UPSL that have a similar model by showcasing a high level Pro Development side complimenting its youth players ambitions. We wish Atlas USA FC the best into the New Year."
Atlas USA was created in 2006 as a youth soccer club by Juan Pena, a landscaping magnate in Orange County. A long-time member of Cal South, Atlas USA teams play regularly in the Coast Soccer League and have made numerous appearances at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Cup.
Pena, along with and Atlas USA Head Coach Jose Moreno, recently made the decision to extend their already existing club and move into Pro Development with a men's team and join the UPSL.
Atlas USA FC Head Coach Jose Moreno said, "We're trying to get our players to the next level and I know that the UPSL is going to give them good experience. We want the challenge of playing against top players who are competitive and physical, and when we looked at all the leagues we saw the UPSL was the one that would get us that experience. The opportunity was too good to ignore any longer. This is big for us."
Moreno concurrently serves has head coach of Anaheim (Calif.) Magnolia High School's boys varsity soccer team.
About Atlas USA FC
Atlas USA FC are an American Soccer
Contact:
Jose Moreno
Email: josesoccer2@
Direct: (714) 650-0545
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 40 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 50-plus teams targeted for 2017 Winter/Spring Season.
Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
http://www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
