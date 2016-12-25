News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Michigan Pressure Washing - Exceptional house washing and other exterior cleaning services
Highly trained staff combined with environment friendly methods ensures excellent results.
Highly trained staff combined with environment friendly methods ensures excellent results.
Michigan - December 27, 2016 – Michigan Pressure Washing has continued to provide exceptional soft washing and pressure washing services since opening its doors in 2000. As a family owned and operated business, Michigan Pressure Washing combines the personal touch and the professional attention to detail that your project needs. Michigan Pressure washing specializes in pressure washing, soft washing, and no pressure soft wash roof washing.
The staff of Michigan Pressure Washing are committed to providing beyond- your-expectation service, from free estimate to job completion. Each job is treated with care, technicians going out of their way to treat your home as they would their own. Projects, regardless of size, are treated with the same level of professionalism and priority. Michigan Pressure Washing is renown for using eco-friendly washing solutions that will not harm your landscaping or pets. To show their commitment, Michigan Pressure Washing is a member of the Michigan Business Pollution Prevention Partnership.
With the aid of specialized equipment and 20+ years of experience, Michigan Pressure Washing provides unprecedented service, setting them apart from the competition. Michigan Pressure Washing provides you the best balance of quality and cost.
Michigan Pressure Washing service area has recently expanded to include coverage in select areas of Macomb county in addition to continued service in Oakland County Michigan.
Michigan Pressure Washing does not stop at vinyl siding washing or soft wash roof washing, but also can tackle even the dirtiest walkways, driveways, composite decks, vinyl and wood fencing, pool decks, and cool decks. Need cleaning of paver patios? Michigan Pressure Washing will have it looking like new after installing new polymeric sand after cleaning. Ugly rust stains on bricks, walkway, vinyl siding, or driveway? Michigan Pressure Washing has you covered.
Invest in your biggest investment by protecting that curb appeal.
Many homeowners may not consider the ugly staining on their homes to be cause for concern, however, according to the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, "The presence of mold, mildew, moss, and dirt adversely impact human health through three processes: allergy, infection and toxicity." Michigan Pressure Washing is dedicated to helping you breathe a little easier by expertly removing mold, moss and mildew with proprietary cleaning solutions and experienced care.
Exterior surface cleaning removes the unsightly staining to boost curb appeal making your home stand out. Many customers often find that they can forego replacing siding or painting trim after Michigan Pressure Washing's extraordinary exterior cleaning services.
Michigan Pressure Washing provides both low pressure and high pressure washing services depending upon project type. The life of caulks, sealants, paint, roofing or siding is extended with proper maintenance. Once the cleaning is done, the building is returned to its original beauty for a fraction of the cost of replacement.
Have you taken a look at your roof lately? Algae, mold, moss, lichen on asphalt shingle roof causes discoloration and premature decay of the material. Michigan Pressure Washing uses a soft wash, no pressure method to clean and refresh the roof. Cleaning of your roof costs only a fraction of cost when compared to getting a new roof.
Every project has its unique challenges. In order to meet the specific needs of each customer, Michigan Pressure Washing offers free estimate, consultation, and in some instances free demo to ensure you know what you're getting.
Contact Michigan Pressure washing
Michigan Pressure Washing can be contacted at 248-802-8460 (tel:(248)%20802-
Media Contact
Michigan Pressure Washing (Lucas 248-802-8460)
248-802-8460
***@michiganpressurewashing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse