Tsiyon Listeners Celebrate Launch Of New Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio Website

With 50 years of experience and over 10 years on the air, Tsiyon has attracted many listeners. Now, listeners have more to love with the launch of the new Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio website!
 
 
Visit Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio today!
Visit Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio today!
 
JERUSALEM, Israel - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio has launched a brand new website devoted to broadcasting truth across the world with fresh, Hebraic, Spirit-inspired Scriptural teaching. Also featured is awe-inspiring music from talented independent artists, like, Spiritsong, Mishkanim, Carlos Perdomo, and many others.

This new website offers easy navigation for mobile users, faster site performance, and an intuitive public schedule for the Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio station, as well as a list of currently playing and upcoming programs. Also featured is a music artist page for each artist whose music is played on Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio station. Users can learn about new releases including the radio app and other free content made available to those who sign up as a free member.

Listening to Tsiyon Road from the new website is easy and convenient. A radio player instantly appears when you navigate to the Tsiyon.Org website. You can activate the player and leave it playing in the background, even if you choose to navigate to other sites, or use your device for some other task as the station continues to play. Alternately, you can listen using one of the free Tsiyon Road apps. Now, it couldn't be easier to take in this great talk and music content!

One Tsiyon listener summed it up this way: "I've always loved the great Tsiyon radio programs. Now, with the new Tsiyon.Org website, I'll be able to easily listen anywhere, right from my mobile device!"

Long-time listeners remember the On The Road to Tsiyon programs with Eliyahu ben David and Dawn, but can look forward to much more with a readily available schedule of what's broadcasting - with brief descriptions on each program that's coming up so that you never miss a beat! Also included in the programming is the Eliyahu ben David bet midrash and Tsiyon Worship Music, featuring powerful and uplifting music from your favorite artist!

Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio found its beginnings as a podcast and broadcast on Christian stations throughout the US, gaining in popularity and eventually reaching into Europe via satellite radio. Gaining a global audience, Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio launched its own station to spread hard Biblical truth and help believers on their walk to follow the teachings of the entire Scriptures as a whole.

Users can find all of this and more, now, at http://tsiyon.org

Media Contact
Emily, Public Relations
206-202-2707
***@tsiyon.org
Source:Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio
Email:***@tsiyon.org Email Verified
Click to Share