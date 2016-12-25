VERSES AT WORK - Actor/Rapper Malik Work - Appears on the GingerNewYork TV Show in NYC

Malik Work - A Pioneer of the Hip Hop/Jazz Movement in New York City - With Editor/Dir.of Photography, Greg Thompson, Discuss Their Award-Winning Film & New Theater Production. MNN TV Studios, Friday Jan. 6, 2017, Time Warner Cable Ch. 34/1993, 2pm.

Malik Work - A Pioneer of the Hip Hop/Jazz Movement in New York City

End

--and his band created a musical movement 15 years ago at The Izzy Bar. The dream was to make a reality TV series, but the demand was for live performances. They quickly became the hot spot, with crowds flocking every Tuesday night to hear their groundbreaking sound atFormed in New York City in 2001,is comprised of the industry's most accomplished and talented artists, each with a distinct musical styling. As a collective unit of 2 lyricists/emcees and a 7-piece jazz/funk ensemble, they have created an inspiring new urban sound called funk-hop. Think of them as The Roots infused with elements of Parliament/Funkadelic, De La Soul and Outkast. When they perform, their onstage synergy and charisma results in a mind blowing jazz hip-hop musical experience that can only be calledThey have performed with influential acts such as Talib Kweli, Norah Jones, De La Soul, Dead Prez, Rakim, and Roy Hargrove and have an established fan base ranging from New York to Paris and everywhere in between. They have an independently distributed album, a video that premiered on MTV-U, and a nationally televised commercial for Pontiac that featured their song "Energy".Born and bred in the outer boroughs of New York City, Stimulus and Malik Work (a.k.a. Dionysos), have an extraordinary artistic presence in the trendsetting nightlife scene of Hip Hop's birthplace. Lyrical counterparts since the age of twelve (born 16 days apart), they met in a scholarship program and have been pursuing their vision of "Urban Excellence" ever since. Separated only by secondary school, then university, the two reunited to form rap conglomerate "The Eclectic Regiment." Their themes of revelry and social inclusion quickly took hold of NYC's then new 'multi-ethnic hip hop party generation' and the duo capitalized by promoting clubs and special events at venues such as: The Blue Note Jazz Club, Jazz Standard, Joe's Pub, Mercury Lounge, Bowery Ballroom, Irving Plaza, Cheetah, Lotus, Webster Hall, Pink Elephant and Cielo. The more success they garnered, the more they were imitated.An adaptation of this show was made into a film of the same name (directed by Lucas Mendes), and received theat The Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival.Directed by Toya Lillard (of viBe Theater), with sound and music by Quincy Valentine, along with a host of NYC's finest Jazz, Dance, Groove, and Hip Hop producers,gives a sneak peak into the adventurous early 2000s world of live music born in the heart of the bars and clubs of NYC's East Village and Lower East Side.featuring Malik WorkLIMITED ENGAGEMENT: Jan 19, 2017 through Feb 05, 2017155 First Avenue (between 9th & 10th Streets)New York, New York 10003found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1993, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652