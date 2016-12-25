 
United States Power Squadrons Digital Media Library Debuts Securing the Boat Video

The United States Power Squadrons (USPS) is now premiering the new "SECURING THE BOAT" streaming media video in its Digital Media Library (DML).
 
 
Securing the Boat
Securing the Boat
 
Spread the Word
RALEIGH, N.C. - Dec. 31, 2016 - PRLog -- The United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) announces the debut of its streaming media video focused on securing the boat in its Digital Media Library (DML) online at www.uspsdml.org and as a free mobile app available at Apple's App Store and Google Play.

The new "Securing the Boat" (https://youtu.be/D1iKN0lPRZg)video shows viewers how to secure their boats to a dock or slip or mooring or shoreline by anticipating winds, currents, and expected tides, and using appropriate lines and knots.

Viewers will also learn how to prepare to depart from the boat having checked and secured systems and equipment aboard the boat using a disembarking checklist.

Also featured are special tips such as removing equipment and gear safely, and disembarking from the boat by using three points of contact.

Along with the new video, the USPS DML is adding related boater education slideshows on Boating on Rivers, Locks, and Lakes (https://uspowersquadrons.sharefile.com/d-sff235fdfb9b44ee8), Paddle Smart (https://uspowersquadrons.sharefile.com/d-s02744e2df2a4b6ca), and Sail Trim (https://uspowersquadrons.sharefile.com/d-sd6af735ea09440d9) as well as several new safe boating images.

The USPS DML is also distributing its "Securing the Boat" video through popular social media including Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/USPSDML/) and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1c_rFyt1fGqvdiSauAijAg). All digital media in the library is offered at no charge.

###

The USPS Digital Media Library is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the US Coast Guard.

The United States Power Squadrons is the premier boating organization dedicated to "Safe Boating through Education" since 1914.

The USPS DML has as its partner BoatUS and is cosponsored by Discover Boating with a contribution from Weems & Plath.

As a USPS DML Partner, the Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) has been looking after the interests of recreational boaters since its founding in 1966.

BoatUs is the nation's largest organization of recreational boat owners, with over half a million dues-paying members.

BoatUS provides a diverse offering of marine services for the recreational boater.

As a USPS DML Sponsor, Discover Boating is a public awareness effort managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) on behalf of the North American recreational boating industry.

Discover Boating programs focus on increasing participation and creating interest in recreational boating by demonstrating the benefits, affordability, and accessibility of the boating lifestyle.

As a USPS DML Contributor, Weems & Plath offers the SOS Distress Light, an LED visual distress signal Device that meets US Coast Guard requirements to replace traditional pyrotechnic flares.

USPS Digital Media Library Website: www.uspsdml.org

United States Power Squadrons Website: www.USPS.org

US Coast Guard Website: www.uscgboating.org

BoatUS Website: boatus.com

Discover Boating Website: discoverboating.com

Weems & Plath Website: weems-plath.com

Source:United States Power Squadrons
Email:***@uspsdml.org Email Verified
