Handshakes still make a big deal

Business deals are made every day but many are made far removed from the city.

King of the Rogue Outfitters

***@kingoftherogue.com King of the Rogue Outfitters

-- Over the last decade and a half of running my outfit, I, along with everyone else working to make a living, have seen the boom and bust of businesses of all shapes and sizes. However I have had the opportunity to witness business deals at a unique angle. Every day I sit just a few feet from major deals as they go down, with no one else around to hear or see how it really happens. My office is a river dorry. My profession: fishing guide. The great outdoors and specifically the rivers of South Western Oregon, have been the place for those "in the know." For people that want to treat their clients to a truly relaxing and one-of-a-kind vacation that builds comradery and partnerships that last a life time. There is no better way to seal that business deal than a few days fishing the river, sipping expensive whiskeys, smoking high dollar cigars, and sharing high fives after catching the fish of a lifetime! This is where the handshake deal is made day after day.The next time you are sitting in your office and the new client asks about that Monster Trophy Steelhead on your wall, you can do more than tell them about it. You can show them how it's done on your next trip down the river chasing that "wall mount" of a life time (replica of course).Happy New Year!