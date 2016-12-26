 
Financial Expert Ronald England Launches Speaking Career After Conquering Cancer

 
 
RonaldEngland.com
RonaldEngland.com
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Financial expert Ronald England announces today the launch of nationwide speaking engagements where he shares his unique story and what he has learned during his victorious battle with life-threatening cancer.

"I am committed to sharing my story to benefit others who are facing similar challenges or those who desire to seek a higher level of success and health," says motivational speaker Ronald England.

England was a successful investment broker from 1999-2013. He worked with three Fortune 500 brokerage companies doing comprehensive financial analysis and trading with high net worth clients. He became notable by outperforming in the stock and real estate markets during recessionary periods of exceptional volatility and prospering through the real estate and stock market crises. As a financial advisor, he and just two others in the state of California earned the Blue Chip Counsel Award for exceptional performance of returns for clients and significant growth in assets from approximately $20 million to nearly $100 million over the course of four years.

In 2012, at the age of 36 years old, England was diagnosed with a high-risk strain of acute mylogeneous leukemia (AML) and was told by his doctors that he had a life expectancy of six months.

Now in remission, for the second time, England connects powerfully with his audiences as he shares his inspirational story of defying medical statistics and how he regained his health by using the same views and analytics that yielded fortunes in equity and real estate markets and applied to them to his medical crisis.

For more information about Ronald England and to schedule a presentation, visit his website at http://www.RonaldEngland.com.

Media Contact
RonaldEngland.com
speakerronaldengland@gmail.com
End
Source:Speaker Ronald England
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Cancer, Investment, Motivational Speaker
Industry:Health
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Features
