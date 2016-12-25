Silver Spruce Reports 8 g/t Gold and 77 g/t Silver at Encino De Oro

Receives Significant Geochemical Results from Encino De Oro Gold & Silver Project

-- Silver Spruce Resources Inc. () announced the latest sampling results from its recently acquired Encino De Oro project near Chinipas, Chihuahua, Mexico. The field crew was led by Leonard J. Karr, P.Geo, and a third party qualified person for Silver Spruce.To date, a total of 42 chip channel and grab samples have been taken from out crop, sub crop and float over an area of three square kilometres at the Encino De Oro project.Assays of these samples range as high aswith anomalous values of copper (Cu), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), arsenic (As) and antimony (Sb).The Encino De Oro project contains vein, stockwork and disseminated hosted epithermal gold-silver targets within the upper and lower volcanic sequences. An initial property examination in October, 2016, confirmed that an out crop of strongly silicified rhyolite tuff contains gold grades of eight g/t and greater than five g/t in two samples covering over three metres in width. The company's field reconnaissance team, led by Mr. Karr, examined this outcrop in November, 2016.This reconnaissance showed mineralization and argillic alteration to be widespread, covering about three square kilometres and being open on all sides. About 90 per cent of the exposed section consists of rhyolitic tuffs that are weakly to moderately argillized and locally contain quartz stockwork. Rarely weakly to moderately silicified zones were encountered.Additionally, local anomalies in Ag, As, Cu, Pb, Zn and Sb together are suggestive of a large system that warrants additional work.Mr. Karr, professional geologist and a qualified person, under Toronto Stock Exchange guidelines, is the author of the company's NI 43-101 report on the Pino de Plata project, dated July 7, 2015, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.