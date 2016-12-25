News By Tag
Nexus Gold Completes Drilling At Niangouela Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa
Nexus Gold Corp. (NXS.V / NXXGF) has completed its previously announced RAB (rotary air blast) drilling program
The RAB drill program consisted of 30 holes totaling 802 meters and was conducted in a grid pattern to test the orientation and extent of a previously identified primary quartz vein. Historical assays of 5.93 g/t Au, 4.83 g/t Au, and 4.12 g/t Au over sample lengths of 2.0 metres respectively have been returned from trenching over the vein. In addition recent rock samples taken from the dumps of local artisanal miners currently working the vein returned 2.49 g/t Au.
The program was designed to test the top 30 meters of saprolitic rock. Samples were collected over three meter intervals and were shipped to Actlabs in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
"We are really pleased with the speed and efficiency of this RAB program. The material we observed from the drilling allows us to roughly trace the trend of this vein. Once we get the assays back we hoping to identify potential shoots of higher grade mineralization,"
About the Niangouela Gold Concession
The Niangouela concession is located on the Boromo Greenstone Belt, same as the Company's Bouboulou Gold Concession, and is proximal to the Kalsaka deposit and the Sabce shear zone. It is road accessible and has one major orpaillage (artisanal workings).
To date 556 pits and 11 trenches have been excavated, and rock and soil samples have been taken. A total of 1,137 samples have been collected. Previous programs have identified a zone which runs ENE and WSW occurring in the south central part of the concession. This zone has returned gold in soil samples up to 34 g/t Au, rock samples have returned values up to 18 g/t Au, and trenching has returned values of 4.85 g/t Au over 10 meters.
About Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso is a landlocked nation, located in West Africa. It covers an area of roughly 274,000 square kilometres and has an estimated population of more than 16 million people. The country has a stable political setting with a pro-mining and foreign investment stance. Burkina Faso is the fastest growing gold producer in Africa, and was the 4th largest gold producer in Africa in 2012. Eight new mines have been commissioned there over the past six years. The country has excellent geological potential. The Greenstone Belts that host all of the major deposits in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire continue northward into Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso has undergone less than 15 years of modern mineral exploration, remaining under explored in comparison to neighbouring Ghana and Mali; both of which host world class gold mines in the same belts of Birimian rocks.
About the Company
Nexus Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating in some of the world's premier mining districts. The Company is currently concentrating its efforts on two gold projects located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Bouboulou gold concession is a 38-sq km advanced exploration target where previous drilling has confirmed multiple zones of gold mineralization, and the Niangouela gold concession, a 178-sq km project featuring numerous historical gold occurrences.
For more information on these projects, please visit the company website at www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Warren Robb P.Geo., Senior Geologist is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.
