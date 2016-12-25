News By Tag
PD Complete L-Serine Supplement For Parkinsons Disease Available On Amazon.com
Parkinson's Disease (PD) affects one million people in the United States alone and seven million world-wide. Over 100,000 people died from PD in 2013 alone. There is no cure for Parkinson's Disease , however, there are a number of FDA approved medications available and there are a number of investigational drugs in development for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease.
ARS Therapeutics has recently launched L-Serine nature supplement to help with Parkinson's Disease symptoms and help protect motor neuron cells. The company launched its specialized ALS Complete for patients that suffer from life-threatening Lou Gehrigs Disease and is now applying the similar objectives with Parkinson's Disease.
L-Serine is an all-natural non-essential amino acid that is found in the human body. L-Serine helps protect the motor neurons and promotes the heathy biosynthesis of proteins. It is one of three amino acids that are commonly phosphorylated by kinases during cell signaling in eukaryotes.
PD Complete L-Serine is now available on Amazon.com
