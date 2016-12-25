News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NumXL 1.64 (TURRET) is officially here!
Spider Financial released a new version of its time series/statistical solution for Microsoft Excel, NumXL 1.64 (TURRET). NumXl 1.64 support periodogram functions, multiple languages, expanded output documentation and automated licensing processes.
The Periodogram wizard and function will help you to examine your data's frequency spectrum and to uncover any significant periodic signals in your data.
For the multilingual support, we have adapted the NumXL program and all support resources (online and offline) to support multiple languages. NumXL 1.64 includes full Spanish language translation, and we are continuing our efforts to translate NumXL into more languages. These additional languages will allow us to overcome cultural barriers and will help our users to deploy NumXL to its fullest extent.
These new functionalities will help users to use NumXL for their everyday data, and rapidly builds robust models without needing to worry about updating NumXL or understanding their output.
Finally, the new changes will better position us to move towards developing additional models, improving existing ones, and better serving users with different experience levels and unique data analysis and modeling needs.
NumXL Pro is compatible with Excel versions 2007 or later, and Windows 2007 or later.
https://www.youtube.com/
Check us out:
YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/
Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/
Twitter - http://twitter.com/
Contact
Spider Financial
***@spiderfinancial.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse