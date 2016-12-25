News By Tag
Moving Portable Toilet Introduces Automatic Routing System
Midland Toilet has implemented their automatic routing system for toilet servicing and delivery that keeps the customer informed and responsive to schedules and service needs. Each customer gets feedback from when a delivery or service or collection has taken place. Midlands based the Birmingham Toilet Hire is simplifying service for the community and surrounding communities including Walsall, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Coventry, Worcester, Stratford, Kidderminster, Nottingham, Derby, Worcester, Cheltenham, Gloucester and Stafford.
The portable toilets arrive to the customer and installed either sewer connected or tank mounted. Customer service is paramount and the Company provides skilled representatives available to answer any questions or queries.
The leading supplier of portable toilets is constantly expanding. The Company is one of The Midland's leading suppliers of portable toilet hire, and towable welfare hire along with temporary fencing hire for any situation. The owner of the Company has been delivering portable toilets for the region for 10 years and states; "From a backyard wedding to a stadium event, we can help make your next event a great success with clean, comfortable portable toilets and amenities. Our service is exemplary with on time service and maintenance.
Midland Toilet Hire offers carry out domestic and commercial liquid waste removal with services that include:
· Grease trap liquid and sludge removal
· Grey water tanks liquid and sludge removal
· Septic tanks liquid and sludge removal
· Servicing of Ground Hog and other Welfare Units
· Effluent removal from waste tanks
Midland toilet can haul away form of industrial or commercial liquid waste. Their team of waste professionals deal with it, hassle free. The experienced service professionals have been supporting customers across the West Midlands with a range of cost-effective, tailored services to collect and dispose of almost every type of liquid waste providing a full service encompassing jetting and drain clearance, CCTV drain surveys, manhole relining and rehabilitation, tankering, waste removal and disposal, tank cleaning and cleansing and much more. Midland also offer services to homeowners in Telford, Shropshire and the West Midlands with blocked drains, full septic tanks and other drainage issues and offers customers a 24-hour a day, 365 days a year call out service for any waste tankering services that may be required.
Learn more by visiting http://www.midlandtoilethire.com/
