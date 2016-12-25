 
News By Tag
* Tablet With Keyboard
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625


have you heard about Alcatel OneTouch Pixi 3 " 7 Inch ?

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Tablet With Keyboard

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* US

Dec. 31, 2016 - PRLog -- if you are looking for a cheap tablet and good quality also good value , you don't have to be confused much , because we are going to talk about a device has same qualifications ,its Alcatel OneTouch Pixi 3 " 7 Inch "
so lets start
Design :-

Probably you will like its soft body it has a soft comfortable grip when you hold it by your hands , and you don't have to worry about slipping that device from your hands because its has patterned on the back which makes  you hold it well

The device has nice sport design, and the edges are curved so   its make the tablet  comfortable to hold it in your hands

You have to depend on the screen's button because there is no physical keys  in that device,  the sound volume buttons  and the power button are on the right side of the tablet , there are 2 cameras both are 2 megapixels on on the front for video chats and selfies  and the other is on the back , both don't have flash , so maybe they are not the best cameras but you can take photos whenever you want

Hardware :-

The device comes with 7 inch TFT capacitive touch screen , its  also multi touch screen with 600x1024 resolution , you can notice that  the viewing angles are not that good so you should keep it in mind ,
 it has quad core processor 1.3GHZ  its internal storage is 4 gigs , and 1 gig of RAM, and as you see its so tiny internal storage but the device has Micro SD port so you can add more external storage to save your personal  files , such as videos photos on

Talking about the battery it's a little bit tiny, its only 2.820 mAh , so you have to take your charger  with you whenever u are going out ,

Connectivity:-

It supports 3G networks, WIFI, Bluetooth, and GPS

Outlook

Yes its not a tablet with keyboard , due to its cheap price , but this device gives you good value for its price , so if you want something higher end , so you should look for another tablet , and keep in mind such device with that quality and cheap price  attracts many customers who look for such level of quality and price

visit our website : http://www.tablet-with-keyboard.com/ for more information

Contact
tablet-with-keyboard
***@tablet-with-keyboard.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tablet-with-keyboard.com Email Verified
Tags:Tablet With Keyboard
Industry:Electronics
Location:United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tablet With Keyboard News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 31, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share