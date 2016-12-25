News By Tag
have you heard about Alcatel OneTouch Pixi 3 " 7 Inch ?
so lets start
Design :-
Probably you will like its soft body it has a soft comfortable grip when you hold it by your hands , and you don't have to worry about slipping that device from your hands because its has patterned on the back which makes you hold it well
The device has nice sport design, and the edges are curved so its make the tablet comfortable to hold it in your hands
You have to depend on the screen's button because there is no physical keys in that device, the sound volume buttons and the power button are on the right side of the tablet , there are 2 cameras both are 2 megapixels on on the front for video chats and selfies and the other is on the back , both don't have flash , so maybe they are not the best cameras but you can take photos whenever you want
Hardware :-
The device comes with 7 inch TFT capacitive touch screen , its also multi touch screen with 600x1024 resolution , you can notice that the viewing angles are not that good so you should keep it in mind ,
it has quad core processor 1.3GHZ its internal storage is 4 gigs , and 1 gig of RAM, and as you see its so tiny internal storage but the device has Micro SD port so you can add more external storage to save your personal files , such as videos photos on
Talking about the battery it's a little bit tiny, its only 2.820 mAh , so you have to take your charger with you whenever u are going out ,
Connectivity:-
It supports 3G networks, WIFI, Bluetooth, and GPS
Outlook
Yes its not a tablet with keyboard , due to its cheap price , but this device gives you good value for its price , so if you want something higher end , so you should look for another tablet , and keep in mind such device with that quality and cheap price attracts many customers who look for such level of quality and price
