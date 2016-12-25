News By Tag
Westford Exeed released its annual training workshop calendar for 2017
At Westford Exeed, every public workshop is customized by taking in the inputs of department managers, training managers and business heads of various companies and the managers and the course is designed as per the international standards.
We have accreditations from premium international bodies and trade associations and our workshop coaches are speakers of international repute. We at Westford Exeed always believe to meet the market needs, quality training of the staff is the back bone.
Whether you are an employer or an employee, being a part of Westford Exeed public workshops will give a value edge in the market and will help you in standing out of the crowd. We at Westford Exeed believes in delivering highest quality training and we have been rewarded by industry groups like Emirates NBD, Al Shirawi Group, Al Masraf, Sharjah Investment Authority, Coca Cola, Kale Kilit, BDL Group, Trans World, NMC Hospitals and Al Zahra.
This year our team is conducting public workshops on selling smarter, big data analytics, blue ocean strategy, product marketing and digital strategies in partnership with UCSI blue ocean strategy consulting, Jigsaw Academy and Cambridge International Qualifications, UK.
I would like to invite the professionals and the employers from the Gulf region to be part of this workshop and make themselves skilled on trending skill sets in the gulf region.
I wish you a very happy new year from my entire team.
Samras Mayimi
Executive Director, Head of Strategy
Westford Exeed – Executive Education
For more details visit: www.westfordtraining.com
Faisal Faruqui
Manager, Corporate Relationships
***@mywestford.com
