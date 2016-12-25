Country(s)
Ofer Laksman, Correlata Solutions CEO, accepted into Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives.
Ofer Laksman joins other Forbes Technology Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.
Forbes Councils combine an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.
"I'm excited to join and be a part of Forbes Technology Council community, It shows that what was started in 2010 with a vision of revolutionizing the management IT domain space, is getting the recognition and gratitude from the community. The Forbes Technology Council will be a great place for me to share ideas and solutions for the benefit of businesses worldwide and to interact with the leaders in the business domain.", said Ofer Laksman, CEO and Co-Founder
Ofer added; "Correlata is a visionary and so different that it does not fit into any existing molds today and addresses some of the biggest challenges Data Centers are facing, enabling companies to proactively increase up-time, cut operations costs, and achieve a true IT Business alignment for a lower cost and immediate results".
Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Correlata into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."
About Forbes Councils
Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/
About Correlata Solutions
With the ever-growing complexity of IT infrastructure, too many heterogeneous silo operation systems, and the lack of ability to see the big picture to manage complete infrastructure towards unparalleled efficiency effecting negatively organizations to expand quickly and efficiently.
Correlata is a visionary company with a unique ability to cross-silo correlate hard-to-reach critical IT information from the entire Data Center infrastructure to provide proactive analytics insight. Through cutting-edge Holistic Automated Analytics Platform, Correlata helps companies gain the highest level of visibility and control on ALL their IT Infrastructure environments.
The company's breakthrough technology is the first to solve the inherent silo effect in all current Data Center Infrastructure environments, by applying an advanced analytic engine with embedded and sophisticated rules. Correlata engine generates valuable information regarding wise usage of IT infrastructure investments, resource allocation efficiency, IT alignment to define SLA's, service availability and data recovery risks – building a transparent ecosystem.
Correlata allows organizations to translate IT operations metrics, such as resource consumption, capacity bottlenecks and service availability, into monetary business metrics, giving the knowledge back to senior management that their data center is operating as efficiently as designed.
Correlata ensures you're not just up and running, but highly available, resilient per your design intentions and business objectives so that the companies will get the full benefits out of the existing systems that they already have purchased.
