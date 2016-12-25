News By Tag
Fashions Finest Media Launches
Co-Founder of Fashions Finest, Deborah St Louis has launched Fashions Finest Media. Ms. St. Louis is expanding into film production as an extension of her existing digital Magazine, fashion trade show, and the Britain's Top Designer Award.
Deborah St. Louis comments:
"London is known as a hub of innovation and creativity. The British style is much admired and emulated the world over. Here, we set global trends. We have already captured the interest of a channel for our series. With the media landscape continually changing, this is a natural and much-needed progression from which our designers will benefit. I am excited to have started this joint venture with my business partners, Mr. Sola Oyebade and a silent partner; serial entrepreneur with a textile manufacturing company in Mongolia. We have more news in the pipeline but at this point, I can't disclose anything further".
Fashion Finest has become the must-attend fashion event among fashion insiders and now trend-setting celebrities gathering national and international attention. 2017 is set to be an exciting year this platform.
EDITOR'S NOTES:
Background Information on Fashions Finest:
Founded by Deborah St. Louis, the Fashions Finest showcases during London Fashion Week was launched in 2010 following on from the setup of the Fashions Finest magazine in 2009. Since its inception, Fashions Finest has been promoting the diverse spectrum of the national and international fashion industry with primary focus on British designers.
Growing from strength to strength, Fashions Finest provides a platform and supports designers that are self-taught as well as those beginning at the college level through to established designers. Fashions Finest is committed to helping designers develop their profile nationally as well as internationally, as previously demonstrated with their Fashions Finest Awards, and now continuous on its support with the annual Britain's Top Designer Awards every February as part of its Autumn / Winter showcase. Previous designers have received international press attention, grown their brand to include being stocked and sold nationally and internationally.
Fashions Finest has an audience between the ages of 18-45 year-old with their core being predominantly female, 25-40 year-old in the ABC1 category.
Deborah St Louis is a fashion expert, events organiser and show producer. She is the co-founder of:
Fashions Finest – independent trade show
Fashions Finest – digital magazine
The Britain's Top Designer Award
Fashions Finest Awards
More about Fashions Finest here: http://www.fashionsfinest.com
Media Contact
Melanie Jones PR
07961565933
***@melaniejonespr.com
