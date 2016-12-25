 
News By Tag
* Media
* Fashion
* TV
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Islington
  London, Greater
  United Kingdom
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625

Fashions Finest Media Launches

Co-Founder of Fashions Finest, Deborah St Louis has launched Fashions Finest Media. Ms. St. Louis is expanding into film production as an extension of her existing digital Magazine, fashion trade show, and the Britain's Top Designer Award.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Media
* Fashion
* TV

Industry:
* Media

Location:
* Islington - London, Greater - UK

Subject:
* Projects

ISLINGTON, U.K. - Dec. 31, 2016 - PRLog -- The company is set to produce a fashion documentary series, which is set to broadcast on a UK channel for summer 2017. Fashions Finest two-day independent trade event during London Fashion Week and The annual Britain's Top Designer Award will form part of the program.

Deborah St. Louis comments:

"London is known as a hub of innovation and creativity. The British style is much admired and emulated the world over. Here, we set global trends. We have already captured the interest of a channel for our series. With the media landscape continually changing, this is a natural and much-needed progression from which our designers will benefit. I am excited to have started this joint venture with my business partners, Mr. Sola Oyebade and a silent partner; serial entrepreneur with a textile manufacturing company in Mongolia. We have more news in the pipeline but at this point, I can't disclose anything further".

Fashion Finest has become the must-attend fashion event among fashion insiders and now trend-setting celebrities gathering national and international attention. 2017 is set to be an exciting year this platform.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

Background Information on Fashions Finest:

Founded by Deborah St. Louis, the Fashions Finest showcases during London Fashion Week was launched in 2010 following on from the setup of the Fashions Finest magazine in 2009. Since its inception, Fashions Finest has been promoting the diverse spectrum of the national and international fashion industry with primary focus on British designers.

Growing from strength to strength, Fashions Finest provides a platform and supports designers that are self-taught as well as those beginning at the college level through to established designers. Fashions Finest is committed to helping designers develop their profile nationally as well as internationally, as previously demonstrated with their Fashions Finest Awards, and now continuous on its support with the annual Britain's Top Designer Awards every February as part of its Autumn / Winter showcase. Previous designers have received international press attention, grown their brand to include being stocked and sold nationally and internationally.

Fashions Finest has an audience between the ages of 18-45 year-old with their core being predominantly female, 25-40 year-old in the ABC1 category.

Deborah St Louis is a fashion expert, events organiser and show producer. She is the co-founder of:

Fashions Finest – independent trade show

Fashions Finest – digital magazine

The Britain's Top Designer Award

 Fashions Finest Awards

More about Fashions Finest here: http://www.fashionsfinest.com

Media Contact
Melanie Jones PR
07961565933
***@melaniejonespr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@melaniejonespr.com Email Verified
Tags:Media, Fashion, TV
Industry:Media
Location:Islington - London, Greater - United Kingdom
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fashions Finest News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 31, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share