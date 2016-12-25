 
Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625

Startup, Wash Ninja Green Friendly Auto Detailing Closes 2016 by Donating to the Planet

 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dec. 31, 2016 - PRLog -- Wash Ninja, Inc., provider of hose free 'Green Friendly Automotive Detailing & Protection Services', announces their final contribution of 2016 to their Planet Partners and a cleaner Jacksonville, FL.  The company lives by their tag line as 'Master's in Mobile Green Car Shine' to create 'Green-Friendly' efficiencies in the way they do business.

The startup company launched earlier this year providing a new era of how vehicles are cleaned on the Planet through a green friendly process.  The vehicle detailing practices include a 100% eco-friendly effort by taking into account all aspects of water consumption, energy efficiency, and powering equipment with minimal strain on the environment.

Starting with a hose free professional auto detailing process, the company serves a mission to do more with less resources saving approximately 70,000 gallons of water per year.  Equipment is battery powered and the organization opts-out from using large trucks, vans, and trailers.  Wash Ninja does not transport, or use large water tanks.  The company has reached over 45,000 followers and has all 5 Star Reviews for services they performed.  Wash Ninja recently opened a 'Green Friendly Apparel & Auto Detailing Store expanding their 'Green Friendly Mission'.

The company contributes a portion of their sales with every auto care and protection service.  Wash Ninja works with select non-profit environmental organizations that contribute to various impacts to protect valuable and precious natural resources including clean water and water preservation.  Yesterday, Wash Ninja made its final donation of $100 dollars in 2016 to their 'Giving Green Back' campaign.

Wash Ninja provides a new 'Green-Friendly' experience in the Jacksonville market for vehicle cleaning practices. The vehicle detailing practices are 100% environmentally friendly taking into account every effort to restrict water consumption, create energy efficiencies with high MPG company vehicles, and powering equipment with little usage on the environment.

The organization seeks to expand awareness and emphasizes a commitment to Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle as part of their 'Eco-Friendly' commitment.

Visit the company website at www.wash.ninja for more information.

About Wash Ninja, Inc.

Wash Ninja, Inc. serves the planet and autos with 'Green Friendly' energy efficient hose free mobile auto detailing services, apparel, and accessories.
