Michael Schwitzer Earns Certified Master Inspector® Designation

-- 1Choice Inspection is pleased to announce that Michael Schwitzer is credentialed as a Certified Master Inspector (CMI)®, which is the inspection industry's top professional designation.The Master Inspector Certification Board has awarded the Certified Master Inspector (CMI)designation to Mr. Schwitzer for demonstrating the highest level of competency by completing more than 1,000 fee-paid inspections and/or hours of inspection-related Continuing Education, for having been in the inspection business for more than three years, for abiding by the industry's toughest Code of Ethics, and for agreeing to periodic background checks.Mr. Schwitzer wishes to thank his clients and colleagues for their continued support of 1Choice Inspection. The support he receives from local realtors makes it possible to continue providing excellent service to their clients as well.