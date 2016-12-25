 
Michael Schwitzer Earns Certified Master Inspector® Designation

 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Dec. 31, 2016 - PRLog -- 1st Choice Inspection is pleased to announce that Michael Schwitzer is credentialed as a Certified Master Inspector (CMI)®, which is the inspection industry's top professional designation.

The Master Inspector Certification Board has awarded the Certified Master Inspector (CMI)® designation to Mr. Schwitzer for demonstrating the highest level of competency by completing more than 1,000 fee-paid inspections and/or hours of inspection-related Continuing Education, for having been in the inspection business for more than three years, for abiding by the industry's toughest Code of Ethics, and for agreeing to periodic background checks.

Mr. Schwitzer wishes to thank his clients and colleagues for their continued support of 1st Choice Inspection. The support he receives from local realtors makes it possible to continue providing excellent service to their clients as well.

1st Choice Inspection has been serving the Milwaukee area for the past twenty four years, specializing with 1st time home buyers and new-construction inspections, with an emphasis on energy savings, indoor air quality (mold and radon testing).  http://www.1stchoiceinspectionwi.com

Media Contact
Michael Schwitzer, CMI
414-463-8395
***@1stchoiceinspectionwi.com
Source:
Email:***@1stchoiceinspectionwi.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Inspection
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Waukesha - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
