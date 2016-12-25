Wisconsin chapter of interNACHI donates $500 to the Fisher House Wisconsin

Michael Schwitzer 1st Choice Inspection (President) and Kent Rice with The Brickkicker (Vice President –elect) gives the Fisher House at the Milwaukee VA Center a $500.00 donation

Fisher House

Media Contact

Michael Schwitzer, CMI

414-463-8395

***@1stchoiceinspectionwi.com Michael Schwitzer, CMI414-463-8395

End

-- The local Wisconsin Chapter of interNACHI (Inter-National Association of Certified Home Inspectors) at the fall home inspection seminar collected monies from home inspectors attending the event. These funds were given to the Fisher House Milwaukee to help veterans in there time of need.It was an honor for both Kent Rice and myself to be able to give back to veterans and their families who stay at the Fisher House at no cost when they are receiving treatment at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. To better understand what the Fisher house does we received a tour of the facility. We were very impressed with what is being done to help those in need. The Fisher House is like being at home. The amenities are very comforting for everyone from a full kitchen to laundry facilities.Mr. Schwitzer wishes to thank all the inspectors who participated and the Wisconsin chapter of interNACHI for doing such a noble thing for our veterans. Our goal is to continue to support the Fisher House today and in the future.