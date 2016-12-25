Is print now in the same place as film was ten years ago?

The litmus test is will readers want to buy a beautiful hard cover coffee table book, or will they stay with online consumption?

-- Silvershotz-the contemporary photography magazine has been a high end photography journal since 1998 and was well established in 1400 bookstores in 17 countries. After distributing more than half a million copies around the world the company was forced to cease printing in 2012 when it lost 800 outlets with the closure of Borders Bookstores.A painful transition to multi device interactive Apps amid many challenges of online publishing then ensued. Silvershotz is a rare gem as it does not contain advertising or sponsors, hence its value and appeal to education institutions and serious art collectors.This is the litmus test, a crowdfunding project to see if enough readers really want a beautiful hard cover quality book- or is it all talk and online consumption is enough!The Silvershotz 2016 book showcasing photography folios of fifteen of the best contemporary art photographers from 18 previous online magazines which featured 140 photographers selected from over 4,000 submissions.Holding a quality book in your hand is not just inspiring; it's magnificent!Only USD$50 plus postage.Spread the word, fund us, support the photographers and delight yourself in this breathtaking book. Prove that print is not dead.Clive WaringEditorSilvershotz