Pilot Launches Pixi – Hubless Smart Home Connectivity – at CES 2017

Pilot's innovative technology will allow consumers to control home automation devices from a single mobile app.
 
 
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Pilot will be unveiling Pixi, a range of home automation devices which will not require a hub or hard rewiring to operate, and all of which can be controlled by a single mobile app, at CES 2017.

Home automation devices are not new obviously, but each device requires a proprietary app in order to be controlled. To control five different devices, one would need to download and access five different mobile apps. Pixi offers a solution to this problem. Pixi will allow the user to control multiple devices using just one app.

Pilot's booth will also feature a 25-foot skateboard ramp. Pro skateboarders, Christian Sereika and Tom Erik Ryen, will be performing hourly all four days of the show promoting Pilot's HD360 camera which captures video and audio or images 360 degrees around in a single shot. At the conclusion of each performance, they will toss out FREE t-shirts, some of which will have a golden ticket wrapped in it. A FREE HD360 camera will be awarded to any golden ticket holder.

X-mini "Sound Beyond Size" bluetooth audio devices will be on display. Multiple winner of the prestigious Red Dot Design and iF Design Awards, X-mini is revolutionary in the world of portable audio technology, striking the perfect balance of portability and uncompromising sound quality. Conceptualized, developed and commercialized in-house in Singapore, X-mini has continually set new industry standards in the field of portable sound. Pilot is the exclusive North America distributor of X-mini products.

Officially Licensed Marvel phone cases and automotive accessories will also be exhibited.

Pilot's booth is located in South Hall 1, Booth #20236, Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Pilot

Founded in 1984, Pilot is an award-winning leader in aftermarket accessories for cars and trucks, and electronics accessories. They are best known for bringing to market unique and innovative products. Their headquarters in the City of Industry, California, is home to their in-house design and marketing, R&D and engineering, category management, and merchandising teams.

Visit http://www.pilotautomotive.com for details
Visit http://www.pilotelectronic.com for details

