Aileen Frick, Man + Nature Exhibition, monOrchid Gallery
This body of work aims to explore the relationship between man and nature. Rather than enhancing the negative, her aim is to focus on man working in harmony with the environment. "I enjoy exploring the relationship of humans interacting harmoniously with nature and the environment,"
Aileen Frick was born in Chicago, IL. She is a self-taught artist and has educated herself locally at the Phoenix Center for the Arts, Scottsdale Artists School and Shemer Art Center as well as workshops taught by many local artists.
Recent exhibitions of Aileen's work include five solo shows in Phoenix as well as numerous group shows. She was selected to create a mural on Iconic Phoenix Highrises for the Phabulous Phoenix Experience in 2015 and is one of the artists showcased at the recently opened FoundRE Hotel in downtown Phoenix. Aileen's work has been featured in the American Art Collector, North Valley Magazine, The Arizona Republic, Arizona Foothills as well as the Vail Daily and The Albuquerque Journal.
Aileen Frick is inspired by the nature of being, whether it is human nature or her physical surroundings. Her subject matter is a reflection of that attraction. Aileen allows her intuition to guide her process of searching through magazines and tearing pages to create her composition. Her pieces are mixed media collage – torn magazines, acrylic and oil paint on wood. The text and imagery within each collage mysteriously reveal their true meaning at some point during the creative process. Once the collage is complete, Aileen enhances each piece with acrylic and/or oil paint playing with the transparencies of the paints. Although her compositions are straight forward, much deeper meaning can be found from her use of materials for collage.
monOrchid Gallery is located at 214 E. Roosevelt Street in the heart of Phoenix's downtown Roosevelt Row Arts District. The gallery is open daily and exhibitions may be viewed during business hours. For more information, please visit monorchid.com. For media inquiries please contact Francesca Miller at 602.777.1987 or fjm85018@gmail.com. For artist inquiries please contact Mark Freedman at 917-865-2083 or markjayfreedman@
monOrchid
214 E. Roosevelt St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
***@monorchid.com
