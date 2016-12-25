 
News By Tag
* Dave Cox DUI
* Dave Cox DUI Seminar
* Dave Cox Louisiana DUI
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Orleans
  Louisiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625

Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Glowing Reviews From Louisiana DUI Attorneys

Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Louisiana, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
 
 
Dave Cox
Dave Cox
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dave Cox DUI
* Dave Cox DUI Seminar
* Dave Cox Louisiana DUI

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New Orleans - Louisiana - US

NEW ORLEANS - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Consultant and Founder of Your DUI Pro, recently traveled to Louisiana to present his well-received "Winning DUI Cases" Seminar. Dave visited Alexandria, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans; Louisiana to deliver the seminar to some of Louisiana's best DUI attorneys. Dave Cox taught these Attorneys how to win DUI cases using NHTSA Manuals and advanced cross-examination techniques.

The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience.  Here are some testimonials from some of Louisiana's best DUI attorneys:

"Most informative CLE I have ever been to.  More CLE's should be formatted like this."
Nick Cusimano - Chalmett, Louisiana

"Your DUI Pro is an incredibly valuable and beneficial CLE!  It is more than worth your time!"
Michael Maddox - Harahan, Louisiana

Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.

In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in California, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois.  Dave will be visiting the following cities:

Stockton, Bakersfield, and Fresno; California
Oxnard, San Bernardino, and Anaheim; California
Florence, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston; South Carolina
Asheville, Hickory, and Charlotte; North Carolina
Amarillo, Lubbock, and El Paso; Texas
Valdosta, Savannah, and Macon; Georgia
Champaign, Peoria, and Springfield; Illinois

To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/seminars

To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com

Contact
Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yourduipro.com Email Verified
Tags:Dave Cox DUI, Dave Cox DUI Seminar, Dave Cox Louisiana DUI
Industry:Legal
Location:New Orleans - Louisiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Your DUI Pro News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 30, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share