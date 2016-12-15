Thrivous Launches Surge, the Acute Nootropic

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Nootropics

• Brain

• Enhancement Industry:

• Health Location:

• Orem - Utah - US Subject:

• Projects

End

-- Thrivous, a human enhancement company, has developed and brought to market Surge, the acute nootropic. Surge is designed for occasional use to increase energy and focus, and to reduce side effects from caffeine. It is also designed to complement Clarity and Serenity, nootropics previously developed and brought to market by Thrivous."Surge is a powerful combination of nootropic ingredients,"said Lincoln Cannon, CEO at Thrivous. "It's more than the sum of its parts. Although each ingredient is an effective nootropic on its own, clinical research has shown that supplementing them together can result in even greater cognitive benefits, in part by mitigating side effects that some people experience when consuming stimulants like caffeine."Guided by science, Thrivous identifies nootropic ingredients with the greatest potential to promote mental performance beyond what can be achieved through traditional lifestyle choices alone. Surge contains ingredients at concentrations and amounts based on high levels of evidence for notable effect from peer-reviewed, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies on humans.Thrivous makes Surge from substances in the human diet, including herbs, alkaloids, and amino acids. It does not contain substances derived from animals. All ingredients and capsules are vegan.Ingredients include Caffeine, L-Theanine, and Panax Ginseng. Caffeine is an alkaloid extracted from plants. Supplementation may increase energy. L-Theanine is an amino acid found in plant and fungal species. Supplementation may reduce side effects from Caffeine. Panax Ginseng is a slow-growing perennial plant native to North America and eastern Asia. Supplementation may improve focus.Although many vendors hide their product formulas and ingredient test results, Thrivous does not. Surge has an open formula with ingredient dosages clearly indicated on its label.Thrivous also publishes a certificate of analysis and quality for Surge, sharing all test results from suppliers and manufacturers. Suppliers subject each ingredient to stringent quality testing, including identity, potency, microbial, heavy metals, and other testing as appropriate prior to release for manufacturing. Manufacturers follow strict GMP regulation from the FDA in audited and certified facilities. They monitor production and test finished product to ensure quality prior to release for shipping.Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a physician before and during use.Thrivous is a human enhancement company. Its mission is to help people access technology with the greatest potential to improve their brains and bodies. In pursuit of that mission, it develops and distributes nootropics, including Clarity, the daily nootropic to improve focus, memory, and mood, and to support brain function. For more information, please contact support@thrivous.com.