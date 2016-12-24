 
News By Tag
* Meditation
* TTOHC
* Spirituality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Get your Focus Back with Meditation Classes Beginning January 7th at The Tree of Health Center

 
 
Debra M. Hollinrake, Meditation Teacher
Debra M. Hollinrake, Meditation Teacher
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Meditation
TTOHC
Spirituality

Industry:
Health

Location:
Newton - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

NEWTON, N.J. - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- The Tree of Health Center (TTOHC) starts off the year with an opportunity to improve your focus, emotional state and overall health.  On January 7th, TTOHC offers two meditation classes:  Meditation Series for Memory Improvement; and Mindful Meditation for Beginners.

The Meditation Series for Memory Improvement is clinically proven by the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) to improve focus, concentration and memory by strengthening the brain.  Studies show that regular meditation increases grey matter concentration in areas of the brain involved in learning and memory, regulating emotions, sense of self, and having perspective.  Practicing just 12 minutes a day can improve cognition and activate parts of the brain that are central to memory. In some cases, lost memories have returned.  This easy meditation class is taught over an 8-week period to create a regular meditation practice for students.

The Mindful Meditation for Beginners class is an 8-week program to help students create a regular meditation practice to improve their brain and overall health.  Topics include mindfulness, posture, how to relax, focused breathing, dealing with busy brain, dealing with resistance, and mindfulness in everyday life.  When these teachings are applied properly, students notice a positive change in their lifestyle after 8 weeks.  This is the foundation from which students will continue their lifelong daily meditation practice for optimum spiritual, emotional and physical health.

Teacher Debra M. Hollinrake says, "As we move into 2017 surrounded by an ever-faster pace, more stress, and increased demands, meditation can bring you to a still point from which to observe your inner world.  This calms you and allows you to release judgment to act mindfully with compassion in everything you do."

Debra M. Hollinrake is a trained meditation instructor through the International College of Metaphysical Theology and the Modern Mystery School International.  She teaches Mindfulness, Egyptian and Singing Meditation in addition to being an advanced Emotional Freedom Techniques and DNA Activation Practitioner.

Debra notes, "The outer world is a reflection of our inner world.  Now is the time to bring peace and wellness into our lives.  As we do this, the effects ripple out to those around us.  What a beautiful way to begin the New Year."

The Mindful Meditation for Beginners series starts January 7th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.  The Meditation Series for Memory Improvement begins January 7th from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.  To register for either of these programs, go on-line to http://tree-health.com/eventsnew or call (973) 500-8813.

About The Tree of Health Center

The Tree of Health Center, located at 55 Newton Sparta Rd, Unit 107, Newton, N.J., is a health and wellness center dedicated to bridging the gap between all healthcare traditions, with a strong focus on noninvasive practices and prevention. The Tree of Health Center's team of unique healthcare specialists is passionate about health, growth and wellbeing. The Tree of Health Center is helping to create a sustainable future for the health and welfare of the worldwide community. The team of teachers and practitioners listen and communicate with integrity. They are committed to sustaining unity in values and truthful compassion in helping others, all within a meaningful and safe environment filled with love, joy and healing. Visit www.tree-health.com for current updates, events and to join the healing community.

Source:  http://www.alzheimersprevention.org/research/discussion

Contact
Debra M. Hollinrake
***@tree-health.com
End
Source:The Tree of Health Center
Email:***@tree-health.com Email Verified
Tags:Meditation, TTOHC, Spirituality
Industry:Health
Location:Newton - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Tree of Health Center, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 30, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share