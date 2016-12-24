News By Tag
Get your Focus Back with Meditation Classes Beginning January 7th at The Tree of Health Center
The Meditation Series for Memory Improvement is clinically proven by the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) to improve focus, concentration and memory by strengthening the brain. Studies show that regular meditation increases grey matter concentration in areas of the brain involved in learning and memory, regulating emotions, sense of self, and having perspective. Practicing just 12 minutes a day can improve cognition and activate parts of the brain that are central to memory. In some cases, lost memories have returned. This easy meditation class is taught over an 8-week period to create a regular meditation practice for students.
The Mindful Meditation for Beginners class is an 8-week program to help students create a regular meditation practice to improve their brain and overall health. Topics include mindfulness, posture, how to relax, focused breathing, dealing with busy brain, dealing with resistance, and mindfulness in everyday life. When these teachings are applied properly, students notice a positive change in their lifestyle after 8 weeks. This is the foundation from which students will continue their lifelong daily meditation practice for optimum spiritual, emotional and physical health.
Teacher Debra M. Hollinrake says, "As we move into 2017 surrounded by an ever-faster pace, more stress, and increased demands, meditation can bring you to a still point from which to observe your inner world. This calms you and allows you to release judgment to act mindfully with compassion in everything you do."
Debra M. Hollinrake is a trained meditation instructor through the International College of Metaphysical Theology and the Modern Mystery School International. She teaches Mindfulness, Egyptian and Singing Meditation in addition to being an advanced Emotional Freedom Techniques and DNA Activation Practitioner.
Debra notes, "The outer world is a reflection of our inner world. Now is the time to bring peace and wellness into our lives. As we do this, the effects ripple out to those around us. What a beautiful way to begin the New Year."
The Mindful Meditation for Beginners series starts January 7th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. The Meditation Series for Memory Improvement begins January 7th from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. To register for either of these programs, go on-line to http://tree-
About The Tree of Health Center
The Tree of Health Center, located at 55 Newton Sparta Rd, Unit 107, Newton, N.J., is a health and wellness center dedicated to bridging the gap between all healthcare traditions, with a strong focus on noninvasive practices and prevention. The Tree of Health Center's team of unique healthcare specialists is passionate about health, growth and wellbeing. The Tree of Health Center is helping to create a sustainable future for the health and welfare of the worldwide community. The team of teachers and practitioners listen and communicate with integrity. They are committed to sustaining unity in values and truthful compassion in helping others, all within a meaningful and safe environment filled with love, joy and healing. Visit www.tree-health.com for current updates, events and to join the healing community.
