Civil Air Patrol honors Danbury Veterans with Wreaths Across America Ceremonies
Civil Air Patrol 399th Composite Squadron holds Wreaths Across America Ceremonies at two Danbury cemeteries honoring veterans. By Major Peter Milano
Civil Air Patrol officers and cadets placed evergreen wreaths on the graves of 135 veterans in recognition and remembrance of their service to the nation. Forty of those wreaths were placed in Old Kenosia Cemetery, with the remaining 95 going on veteran graves in Wooster Cemetery. First Lieutenant Christina Posca, 399th Deputy Commander for Cadets and organizer of the events said, "We were able to place 135 wreaths, thanks to Cub Scout Pack 44 from Stadley Rough School in Danbury, who helped collect wreaths sponsors." Members of the public, veterans and Civil War reenactors assisted with the placement of wreaths at Wooster Cemetery.
As a key partner in Wreaths Across America, Civil Air Patrol ensures the sacrifices of our nation's soldiers are not forgotten. Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization, began the tradition of laying thousands of Christmas wreaths on gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992. The ceremony now takes place every year during the holidays to honor veterans at cemeteries nation-wide. According to Wreaths Across America, 1.2 million remembrance wreathes were placed at 1,228 cemeteries across the country this year. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to "Remember the fallen; Honor those who serve; and Teach our children the value of freedom."
The 399th Composite Squadron meets on Tuesday's from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Danbury Municipal Airport, 21 Miry Brook Road, Danbury, CT. For information about the local Wreaths Across America Ceremonies or the 399th Composite Squadron visit http://www.facebook.com/
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force's Total Force, which consists of regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, along with Air Force retired military and civilian employees. Civil Air Patrol, in its Total Force role, operates a fleet of 550 aircraft and performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 78 lives annually. Civil Air Patrol's 56,000 members nationwide also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Its members additionally play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 24,000 young people currently participating in the Civil Air Patrol cadet program. Performing missions for America for the past 75 years, Civil Air Patrol received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2014 in honor of the heroic efforts of its World War II veterans. Civil Air Patrol also participates in Wreaths Across America, an initiative to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans.
Visit http://www.capvolunteernow.com for more information.
Major Peter Milano, Public Affairs Officer
399th Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol
***@399cap.org
