Axiomtek's newest 1U Rackmount Network Appliance with Great Expansion Capabilities – The NA720

The high performance NA720 is an ideal solution for enterprise firewall, network bandwidth controller and Unified Threat Management applications.

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the, a 1U rackmount network appliance featuring scalable CPU options with the server-class Intel® Xeon® D-1527 processor, for multitasking many network appliance applications, or the Pentium® D1508 processor. In order to fit the needs of the network security industry, thecomes with two 10GbE SFP+ ports, eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, and two expandable LAN modules supporting 1GbE/10GbE/Fiber/Copper/Bypass with a maximum of 26 LAN ports. This 1U rackmount network appliance also features extensive memory options with four DDR4-2400 MHz R-DIMM/U-DIMM sockets that can provide up to 128GB of system memory and support both ECC and non-ECC memory types. For storage needs, it supports one mSATA and two 2.5" SATA hard disk drives. The high performanceis an ideal solution for enterprise firewall, network bandwidth controller and Unified Threat Management (UTM) applications."The advancedis scalable, customizable and has great expansion capabilities,"said Product Manager Joyce Wu. "The system comes with two easily accessible LAN module expansion slots to provide developers with easy customization options based on their specific requirements. To enhance reliability, theis equipped with two pairs of LAN Bypass functions for fail-over option as well as featuring BIOS console redirection. Thealso features Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) to allow users to monitor the health of the system's hardware. Trusted Platform Module (TPM 1.2) is also supported to provide efficient hardware-based data protection. The outstandingis one of the most powerful network appliance products available in the marketplace."Axiomtek's new 1U rackmount network appliance platform comes with rich I/O options including two USB 3.0 ports, one RS-232 (RJ-type) console, eight RJ-45 connectors, two 10GbE SFP+ ports, and one PCI x8 slot. Thefeatures a front-facing LCM activity indicator, designed for convenient monitoring of power and HDD activity. It also supports the mainstream Linux operating system (Redhat and Ubuntu versions).Theis available now. For more product information, please visit ator contact a sales representative at- Intel® Xeon® processor D-1527 or Pentium® D1508 processor- Four DDR4-2400 R-DIMM/U-DIMM up to 128GB- Up to 24 x 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports and 2 x 10 GbE SFP+ ports- Two expandable LAN modules supporting 1 GbE/10 GbE/­Fiber/Copper/Bypass- 1U redundant power supply (optional)- IPMI/TPM 1.2 onboard (optional)- Suitable for enterprise ­firewall, network bandwidth controller and UTM applicationsAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.