News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Axiomtek's newest 1U Rackmount Network Appliance with Great Expansion Capabilities – The NA720
The high performance NA720 is an ideal solution for enterprise firewall, network bandwidth controller and Unified Threat Management applications.
"The advanced NA720 is scalable, customizable and has great expansion capabilities,"
Axiomtek's new 1U rackmount network appliance platform comes with rich I/O options including two USB 3.0 ports, one RS-232 (RJ-type) console, eight RJ-45 connectors, two 10GbE SFP+ ports, and one PCI x8 slot. The NA720 features a front-facing LCM activity indicator, designed for convenient monitoring of power and HDD activity. It also supports the mainstream Linux operating system (Redhat and Ubuntu versions).
The NA720 is available now. For more product information, please visit at http://us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Main Features
- Intel® Xeon® processor D-1527 or Pentium® D1508 processor
- Four DDR4-2400 R-DIMM/U-DIMM up to 128GB
- Up to 24 x 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports and 2 x 10 GbE SFP+ ports
- Two expandable LAN modules supporting 1 GbE/10 GbE/Fiber/
- 1U redundant power supply (optional)
- IPMI/TPM 1.2 onboard (optional)
- Suitable for enterprise firewall, network bandwidth controller and UTM applications
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse