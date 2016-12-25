 
News By Tag
* Axiomtek
* Network Communication
* Network Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* City of Industry
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625

Axiomtek's newest 1U Rackmount Network Appliance with Great Expansion Capabilities – The NA720

The high performance NA720 is an ideal solution for enterprise firewall, network bandwidth controller and Unified Threat Management applications.
 
 
Axiomtek's new NA720
Axiomtek's new NA720
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Axiomtek
Network Communication
Network Security

Industry:
Computers

Location:
City of Industry - California - US

Subject:
Products

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - Dec. 31, 2016 - PRLog -- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the NA720, a 1U rackmount network appliance featuring scalable CPU options with the server-class Intel® Xeon® D-1527 processor, for multitasking many network appliance applications, or the Pentium® D1508 processor. In order to fit the needs of the network security industry, the NA720 comes with two 10GbE SFP+ ports, eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, and two expandable LAN modules supporting 1GbE/10GbE/Fiber/Copper/Bypass with a maximum of 26 LAN ports. This 1U rackmount network appliance also features extensive memory options with four DDR4-2400 MHz R-DIMM/U-DIMM sockets that can provide up to 128GB of system memory and support both ECC and non-ECC memory types. For storage needs, it supports one mSATA and two 2.5" SATA hard disk drives. The high performance NA720 is an ideal solution for enterprise firewall, network bandwidth controller and Unified Threat Management (UTM) applications.

"The advanced NA720 is scalable, customizable and has great expansion capabilities," said Product Manager Joyce Wu. "The system comes with two easily accessible LAN module expansion slots to provide developers with easy customization options based on their specific requirements. To enhance reliability, the NA720 is equipped with two pairs of LAN Bypass functions for fail-over option as well as featuring BIOS console redirection. The NA720 also features Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) to allow users to monitor the health of the system's hardware. Trusted Platform Module (TPM 1.2) is also supported to provide efficient hardware-based data protection. The outstanding NA720 is one of the most powerful network appliance products available in the marketplace."

Axiomtek's new 1U rackmount network appliance platform comes with rich I/O options including two USB 3.0 ports, one RS-232 (RJ-type) console, eight RJ-45 connectors, two 10GbE SFP+ ports, and one PCI x8 slot. The NA720 features a front-facing LCM activity indicator, designed for convenient monitoring of power and HDD activity. It also supports the mainstream Linux operating system (Redhat and Ubuntu versions).

The NA720 is available now. For more product information, please visit at http://us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative at solutions@axiomtek.com.

Main Features

- Intel® Xeon® processor D-1527 or Pentium® D1508 processor

- Four DDR4-2400 R-DIMM/U-DIMM up to 128GB

- Up to 24 x 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports and 2 x 10 GbE SFP+ ports

- Two expandable LAN modules supporting 1 GbE/10 GbE/­Fiber/Copper/Bypass

- 1U redundant power supply (optional)

- IPMI/TPM 1.2 onboard (optional)

- Suitable for enterprise ­firewall, network bandwidth controller and UTM applications

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
End
Source:
Email:***@axiomtek.com Email Verified
Tags:Axiomtek, Network Communication, Network Security
Industry:Computers
Location:City of Industry - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AXIOMTEK PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 31, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share