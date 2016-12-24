 
News By Tag
* 3D manufacturing
* Additive Technology
* Adapt
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Golden
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


ADAPT Welcomes New Member Concept Laser

Company is the first manufacturer of 3D metal printers to join consortium
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
3D manufacturing
Additive Technology
Adapt

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Golden - Colorado - US

GOLDEN, Colo. - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- ADAPT, the Alliance for the Development of Additive Processing Technologies, a research consortium focused on developing technologies to accelerate the certification and qualification of 3D printed metal parts, welcomes new member Concept Laser, a pioneer in 3D metal printing with U.S. headquarters in Grapevine, Texas.

"We're honored to be part of ADAPT and its mission to provide leading R&D data on metal additive manufacturing," said John Murray, President and CEO of Concept Laser Inc. "We are particularly pleased to be the first member that is a manufacturer of additive metal machines. We look forward to sharing our unique perspective as a manufacturer, as well as receiving valuable feedback from users."

"We are excited to welcome Concept Laser to ADAPT and to extend our focus beyond helping businesses qualify parts to include helping manufacturers of 3D metals printers improve their technologies," said ADAPT Technical Director Aaron Stebner.

About Concept Laser

Concept Laser GmbH is one of the world's leading provider of machine and plant technology for the 3D printing of metal components. Founded by Frank Herzog in 2000, the patented LaserCUSING® process – powder-bed-based laser melting of metals – opens up new freedom to configuring components and also permits the tool-free, economic fabrication of highly complex parts in fairly small batch sizes.

Concept Laser serves various industries, ranging from medical, dental, aerospace, toolmaking and mold construction, automotive and jewelry. Concept Laser machines are compatible with a diverse set of powder materials, such as stainless steel and hot-work steels, aluminum and titanium alloys, as well as precious metals for jewelry and dental applications. Concept Laser Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas and is a US-based wholly owned subsidiary of Concept Laser GmbH. For more information, visit www.conceptlaserinc.com. LaserCUSING® is a registered trademark of Concept Laser.

About ADAPT

The Alliance for the Development of Additive Processing Technologies (ADAPT) is a research and development organization dedicated to the creation of next-generation data informatics and advanced characterization technologies for additive manufacturing technologies. ADAPT uses these tools to help industry and government qualify, standardize, assess, and optimize advanced manufacturing processes and parts. Several levels of membership to the ADAPT consortium are available. Founding industry members include Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Faustson Tool, Lockheed Martin, Citrine Informatics. Grant funding from the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) was provided to Manufacturer's Edge and The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership. For more information, find ADAPT on the web (http://adapt.mines.edu/), LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

Contact
Aaron Stebner
***@mines.edu
End
Source:ADAPT
Email:***@mines.edu
Tags:3D manufacturing, Additive Technology, Adapt
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Golden - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Shannon Marketing Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 30, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share