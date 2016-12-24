News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ADAPT Welcomes New Member Concept Laser
Company is the first manufacturer of 3D metal printers to join consortium
"We're honored to be part of ADAPT and its mission to provide leading R&D data on metal additive manufacturing,"
"We are excited to welcome Concept Laser to ADAPT and to extend our focus beyond helping businesses qualify parts to include helping manufacturers of 3D metals printers improve their technologies,"
About Concept Laser
Concept Laser GmbH is one of the world's leading provider of machine and plant technology for the 3D printing of metal components. Founded by Frank Herzog in 2000, the patented LaserCUSING®
Concept Laser serves various industries, ranging from medical, dental, aerospace, toolmaking and mold construction, automotive and jewelry. Concept Laser machines are compatible with a diverse set of powder materials, such as stainless steel and hot-work steels, aluminum and titanium alloys, as well as precious metals for jewelry and dental applications. Concept Laser Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas and is a US-based wholly owned subsidiary of Concept Laser GmbH. For more information, visit www.conceptlaserinc.com. LaserCUSING®
About ADAPT
The Alliance for the Development of Additive Processing Technologies (ADAPT) is a research and development organization dedicated to the creation of next-generation data informatics and advanced characterization technologies for additive manufacturing technologies. ADAPT uses these tools to help industry and government qualify, standardize, assess, and optimize advanced manufacturing processes and parts. Several levels of membership to the ADAPT consortium are available. Founding industry members include Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Faustson Tool, Lockheed Martin, Citrine Informatics. Grant funding from the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) was provided to Manufacturer's Edge and The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership. For more information, find ADAPT on the web (http://adapt.mines.edu/
Contact
Aaron Stebner
***@mines.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse