News By Tag
* NAS
* Switches
* Network
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Buffalo Americas Announces the Buffalo BS-XP20 Series of Network Switches
High performing yet stable and reliable, Buffalo's new BS-XP solutions bring the high speeds of 10GbE to more businesses, in an affordable and easy to use solution
Buffalo is making 10GbE networking more accessible and affordable by providing reliable high performance solutions that are specifically designed foreasy installation and management. Not only does Buffalo help customers select the right products for their needs, but also provides US-based tech support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help customers quickly resolve problems and keep their business up to speed. Buffalo is always just a phone call away.
Buffalo engineers take the time to ensure plug and play installation means just that, and no additional software or configurations are required as happens with other suppliers. Customers can simply plug in their network-ready devices, and the BS-XP20 switch will configure the correct connection. Each port automatically detects and configures the correct connection while full duplex operation provides maximum performance.
As business owners and data centers continue their efforts to reduce power consumption, the BS-XP20 series is equipped to support those efforts. The BS-XP20 switches include Buffalo's own Intelligent Power Control, an energy conservation feature based on the IEEE 802.3az standard that monitors the activity status of each port to reduce the total power consumed. Buffalo also integrates Green Ethernet functionality into the BS-XP20 switches, which monitors network cable length and adjusts the power accordingly. Together, these features ensure the BS-XP20 switches are among the most power-efficient switches on the market.
The BS-XP20 series features a compact design that can be placed on a desktop, mounted on a wall or in a rack. To simplify installation, Buffalo includes rubber feet for desktop use and rails for rack-mounting, making the BS-XP20 that much quicker to set up.
"Our business switches offer an affordable, quick and easy solution to extend a business network with plug and play installation,"
Pricing and Availability
The BS-XP series of 10GbE switches (http://www.buffalotech.com/
· The BS-XP2008, an 8 port switch, is available now at an MSRP of $599.99.
· The BS-XP2012, a 12 port switch, is available now at an MSRP of $929.99.
About Buffalo Americas
Buffalo Americas, Inc., is dedicated to providing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. Buffalo prides itself on personal customer service and tech support paired with easy-to-use and reliable products. With many firsts in the industry, Buffalo holds four decades of networking and computer peripheral experience, providing best-of-breed, high performance solutions that have put the company at the forefront of infrastructure technology. For more information about Buffalo Americas and its products, please visitwww.BuffaloAmericas.com.
# # #
Buffalo is a trademark of Buffalo, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact:
Matthew Penico
matthew.penico@
Contact
Bill Rhodes
Chris Hall
***@buffaloamericas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse