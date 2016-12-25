News By Tag
Buffalo Americas Delivers 10GbE TeraStation NAS and Switch Solutions for SMB
Buffalo recognizes that businesses are faced with an increase in the size and number of files that need to be transferred to their NAS devices and that network speed is a huge bottleneck. For example, users are finding that working with large databases or processing and storing surveillance recordings has become impractical on legacy 1Gigabit networks. The new TS5010 combined with the new BS-XP20 provides 10GbE capability. Users with legacy Cat5e cable are also able to clear the bottleneck as the TeraStation 5010 supports both 2.5 and 5Gb/s.
The TS5010 with its new faster processor, 4 GB ECC memory, NAS-grade hard drives and 10GbE speeds will be a welcome addition to any network environment where always-on operation is needed. Buffalo TeraStations are populated with drives that have been pre-configured and tested to ensure their functionality.
"TeraStation 5010 value-add is immediately available," said Ben DeLaurier, Director of Support at Buffalo Americas. "Customers do not have to worry about drive quality or where to call for support. Buffalo's support team is ready to help any customer 24/7 from our North America-based support center."
Buffalo's new BS-XP20 series of 10GbE switches are the perfect complement to the TeraStation 5010. Customers can simply plug in their network-ready devices, and the BS-XP20 switch will configure the correct connection. Featuring a full-metal chassis and lifetime warranty, Buffalo customers will enjoy yet another high quality product family.
The BS-XP20 series is an entry-level Layer 2 unmanaged switch featuring 8 or 12 10GbE ports for fast network speeds. Other features include full duplex operation for high performance, and Intelligent Power Control and IEEE 802.3az Green Ethernet technology to conserve energy. Automatic port configuration enables plug and play operation with any Ethernet cable.
Customers Can Easily and Affordably Transition to 10GbE
"The new products announced today, TeraStation 5010 and BS-XP20 families, are the perfect combination for customers looking to upgrade their networks to enterprise-level speeds at affordable prices," said Bill Rhodes, Director of Channel Sales at Buffalo Americas. "We believe this product combination will allow small to mid-sized businesses to begin the transition to 10GbE, which has not been economically possible to this point."
Pricing and Availability
The TeraStation 5010 series (http://www.buffalotech.com/
· TeraStation 5210DN, a 2-bay desktop model with up to 16TB capacity, is available now at a starting MSRP of $829.99.
· TeraStation 5410DN, a 4-bay desktop model with up to 32TB capacity, is available now at a starting MSRP of $1,199.99.
· TeraStation 5410RN, a 4-bay rackmount model with up to 32 TB capacity, is available now at a starting MSRP of $1,699.99.
The BS-XP20 series of 10GbE switches (http://www.buffalotech.com/
· The BS-XP2008, an 8-port switch, is available now at an MSRP of $599.99.
· The BS-XP2012, a 12-port switch, is available now at an MSRP of $929.99.
About Buffalo Americas
Buffalo Americas, Inc., is dedicated to providing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. Buffalo prides itself on personal customer service and tech support paired with easy-to-use and reliable products. With many firsts in the industry, Buffalo holds four decades of networking and computer peripheral experience, providing best-of-breed, high performance solutions that have put the company at the forefront of infrastructure technology. For more information about Buffalo Americas and its products, please visitwww.BuffaloAmericas.com.
