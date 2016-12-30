Alison Vaughn, Founder and CEO of Jackets for Jobs wins BEST of MichBusiness Awards

The Community Leader award recognizes individuals that know the true meaning of "pay it forward."

• Awards DETROIT - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- Alison Vaughn, Founder and CEO of Jackets for Jobs has won "BEST of MichBusiness Award" in the Community Leader category. In addition, the organization won OVERALL BEST small business category.



Vaughn was selected from hundreds of nominations in 15 categories by a panel of judges representing Michigan's diverse economy. Winners were honored December 1, 2016 at MGM Grand Detroit by MichBusiness President Jennifer Kluge and celebrity emcee Murray Feldman.



The Community Leader award recognizes individuals that know the true meaning of "pay it forward." They are always looking for ways to help those in need and have done it extraordinarily.



The Best of MichBusiness event celebrates success in grand style as the most exciting and connected business awards and networking opportunity in the State of Michigan. More than 100 honorees represented the elite, unique, innovative, and successful companies in Michigan bringing more than 300 people together to cheer them on. Social media was locally trending with #michbusiness.



Sponsors included DKSS CPAs + Advisors, verii, Ulliance, Clark Hill, Benefit Review Services, Strategic Recruiting Services, Comcast Business, Reliance One, Hitachi Business Finance, QuadWest, and AdviCoach.



Jackets for Jobs is a 501© non-profit organization. Since opening its doors in 2000, Jackets for Jobs has helped more than 19,000 clients achieve their job seeking goals with our training program. Jackets for Jobs has expanded their reach and has an office on Botswana, Africa. Nationally, the organization has been supported and applauded by Donald Trump, The cast from The Apprentice, ABC's The View, NBC's Today Show and they have had the distinct honor of ringing the closing bell on NASDAQ in New York City.



MichBusiness is a statewide business advocate with a sphere of influence that no other organization of its kind can claim, leveraging a depth of programs and community initiatives that positively impact more than 150,000 businesses.



Media Contact

Pam Perry, PR

2486906810

